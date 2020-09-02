Chiefs’ Massive Super Bowl LIV Rings Feature 255 Diamonds [LOOK]

Nearly seven months following their Super Bowl LIV victory, the Kansas City Chiefs are finally enjoying the fruits of their labor. On Tuesday afternoon, the defending champions received their Super Bowl rings during a ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium.

Designed by Jostens, the highly-anticipated hardware features 255 diamonds, 36 rubies, 10.5 Karat gemstones, and for good measure, the number of points the team trailed by in all three playoff games engraved on the inside.

The left side of the ring displays the players’ individual last name and jersey number, flags representing the team’s two Super Bowl titles in 1969 and now 2019, the team’s “Be Great” motto from last season and a nod to Arrowhead Stadium’s 142.2-decibel record. On the right side is a tribute to “Chiefs Kingdom” and Super Bowl LIV, including the game logo, year and final score.

