Eagles Practice Squad Tracker: UCF Speedster Headlines 10 Intriguing Players

The self-anointed fastest man on the roster has returned to the Eagles’ nest. Welcome back, Adrian Killins.

Killins, the undrafted rookie out of UCF, turned heads all summer at Eagles training camp — and did it in impressive fashion, at multiple positions: running back, wide receiver, kick returner. He fell victim to a numbers crunch on the final 53-man roster, but the speedy utility player who evoked visions of Darren Sproles is back.

“He’s one of the players that I think has kind of caught our eye a little bit,” head coach Doug Pederson told reporters last week. “We had him at receiver, then running back, or vice versa, running back, receiver, now back to running back. Someone that’s come in and really done a nice job that way.”

Killins was one of 16 total players added to the Eagles’ practice squad on Sunday. The complete practice squad (this is a running list) includes the following players: RB Adrian Killins, DE Joe Ostman, RB Elijah Holyfield, RB Michael Warren, G Sua Opeta, WR Deontay Burnett, WR Travis Fulgham, C Luke Juriga, S Grayland Arnold, S Elijah Riley.

The Eagles added former Lions fifth-round pick Jason Huntley to the active roster and continue to sort out the running backs room. Huntley ran a 4.37 in the 40 and adds extra value as a dangerous return man who grew up idolizing DeSean Jackson. Surprisingly, the Eagles cut cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc to make room.

Remember, the practice squad can carry 16 players due to COVID-19 guidelines. That’s up from 10 guys in previous seasons, plus one other new rule: teams can protect up to four practice squad players per week who cannot be signed onto another team’s active roster. This is to safeguard extra bodies against self-quarantine and positive coronavirus tests.

“There’s a lot going on right now for head coaches in the National Football League,” Pederson said, “and it’s not just about trying to get the roster to 53. It’s social issues. It’s pandemic issues.”

Eagles Discussing Quarantining Extra QB

There has been a lot of chatter about quarantining a quarterback during the week leading up to gamedays. Pederson hasn’t ruled it out.

“I haven’t made a decision one way or the other if I’m going to quarantine a quarterback during the week,” the head coach told reporters on Aug. 29. “Because it’s such a fine line, right. If it is a backup quarterback you’ve got to think about all the — not getting the reps during the week and getting around your teammates. There’s all kinds of things that factor into that process or that decision. Things are ongoing as it stands today.”

#Eagles HC Doug Pederson hasn't made a decision if he's going to quarantine QB during the week. It's a tough thing because if you do that, then he can't practice. The thinking was he might quarantine Nate Sudfeld or Jalen Hurts just in case Carson Wentz were to test positive. — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 29, 2020

The most obvious candidate for this role would be presumptive third-stringer Jalen Hurts, although elevating a practice-squad quarterback could be another option. Nate Sudfeld would likely not be in that conversation since he’ll be needed to back up Carson Wentz. Again, strange times and nothing is off the table.

“Right now, because our protocols that are in place are working, [and] the league protocols [are working]. We haven’t divided that room up,” Pederson said. “We’re still in that room. We are practicing the social distancing in the rooms. We’re staying away from each other as much as we can there. Doing a lot of things virtually.

