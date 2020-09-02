Eagles Starting CB Misses Practice, New Safety Out ‘Multiple Weeks’

Another starter was watching Eagles practice from the sideline on Wednesday: Avonte Maddox.

Maddox’s absence appeared to be precautionary since the starting cornerback doesn’t have much left to prove in training camp. He earned the job opposite Darius Slay on the first day of padded practices and never looked back. Maddox was joined by three new faces on the injury report: safety Will Parks (lower body), defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (lower body), wide receiver Quez Watkins (upper body).

Parks, the Philly native who inked a one-year deal, will miss “multiple weeks,” per the Eagles. His loss could be a huge blow considering Parks was a hybrid player being counted on to move around from safety to cornerback. Maddox and Ridgeway are being listed “day to day.”

#Eagles say newly acquired S Will Parks is out “multiple weeks” with a lower body injury. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Carson Wentz missed a third straight day of practice with what the team is calling a “minor lower-body” injury. His status for Week 1 is not in jeopardy.

“This is really a good time for him to really rest, for the majority of our starters, to kind of rest and prepare themselves for next week,” head coach Doug Pederson told reporters. “I have no issues of where Carson is, where he’s headed. He’ll be ready to go.”

Pederson has been treating this week as the normal fourth week on the preseason schedule. The Eagles would have been playing the Jets tomorrow (Sept. 3) at the Linc in their final tune-up before the regular-season opener. The head coach indicated all the guys listed “day to day” would be ready to go on Sept. 13.

“As you know, things can change obviously with anything that goes on,” Pederson said. “As of right now, no.”

Miles Sanders, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins not practicing today Eagles expect Miles Sanders to be ready for season opener. Hopefully Jalen Reagor only misses a game or two

📸 #Eagles pic.twitter.com/n4D3P5u9jj — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 2, 2020

The Eagles have had a handful of guys on and off the injury report including Carson Wentz (lower body), Dallas Goedert (upper body), Jalen Reagor (upper body), Lane Johnson (lower body), Miles Sanders (lower body), Vinny Curry (lower body), Javon Hargrave (upper body), Genard Avery (lower body), Andre Dillard (upper body), Quez Watkins (upper body), Marcus Epps (upper body), Derek Barnett (lower body). And Josh Perkins (upper body) was placed on injured reserve last week.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Matt Pryor Starting at Left Tackle Again

Matt Pryor started at left tackle for a third straight day during individual position drills, with Jason Peters manning the right guard spot. It’s looking more and more likely that the third-year player begins the season protecting Wentz’s blindside. Pryor saw action in four games (148 snaps) last season, all at right guard.

“Matt Pryor is a guy that, once he gets all the work during the week, is a solid guard or tackle,” Pederson said. “He’s proven that in the past for us. He’ll settle in over there at the left side, and we’ll be fine.”

Josh Sweat has eleventy billion sacks against Matt Pryor in this practice. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 30, 2020

Pryor seemed to struggle in his first audition for the left tackle job during Sunday’s live scrimmage. Veteran defensive end Josh Sweat consistently beat him off the edge, something that didn’t really seem to concern Pederson. Pryor has 12 more days to learn the position and work out the kinks.

“I don’t make too much of it. Pryor has been working right guard and right tackle,” Pederson said. “I believe this might have been the first time he’s really had extensive left tackle work without any preparation or practice time.”

Remember, Peters has reportedly refused to move to left tackle unless he receives a pay raise. The Eagles said their preference is to keep him at right guard anyway.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number