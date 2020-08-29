Jason Peters’ Big Stipulation on Playing LT: Report

There is a problem brewing on the left side of the Eagles’ offensive line, potentially a big one.

It was widely assumed Jason Peters would slide over to his long-time spot at left tackle now that Andre Dillard is out for the year. No brainer, right? Wait, not so fast.

According to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, Peters won’t switch back to left tackle without proper compensation. He signed a one-year, $3 million contract to play right guard, a reasonable offer sheet for one of the greatest tackles in NFL history.

Things have changed dramatically with Dillard gone. Peters is no dummy and he knows the Eagles are in a bind. He also understands the injury risk is much greater moving to the outside, from right guard to left tackle.

Sources: Jason Peters to #Eagles: Pay me more to play left tackle. My story on why Doug Pederson hedged on moving the future Hall of Famer back to his long time position after Andre Dillard’s injury. https://t.co/hLLp6ojrkw — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 29, 2020

The 38-year-old wants to be paid like a starting left tackle before he commits to switching positions. What’s that figure? Somewhere in the neighborhood of $6 million per year, or Peters’ salary from 2019.

The highest-paid left tackle in the league, Laremy Tunsil, makes $22 million per year while Dillard was due roughly $3.1 million. Peters falls in the middle of that group, guys like the Steelers’ Alejandro Villanueva and the Ravens’ Ronnie Stanley feel like fair comparisons right now.

Eagles are looking at Matt Pryor and Jordan Mailata at LT with Jason Peters at right guard in first practice since Andre Dillard went down But you would have to think Jason Peters will be the left tackle in the end 📸 #Eagles pic.twitter.com/x2U96gzr1T — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Doug Pederson remained vague about the Eagles’ plan at left tackle. Matt Pryor saw the majority of first-team snaps there during Saturday’s practice, although the head coach floated Peters’ name out as another option. Pederson didn’t mention money being a factor in the final decision.

“Jason Peters is obviously in the conversation,” Pederson told reporters on Saturday morning. “We do have some young players, Jordan Mailata, Matt Pryor. Jack Driscoll, who’s a [fourth-round] rookie, obviously, but has been playing some tackle for us.”

Peters hasn’t publicly commented on the matter and his agent couldn’t be reached for comment. One thing is certain, “The Bodyguard” has all the leverage.