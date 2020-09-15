NFL Rumors: Free Agent Cordy Glenn Back in Mix for Eagles?

Even if the Eagles legitimately believe Nate Herbig and Jack Driscoll are long-term solutions, it’s always good to have depth.

Former Bengals left tackle Cordy Glenn was already in Philadelphia for a three-day tryout — it went “well,” per Doug Pederson — but left without a contract. Jason Peters slid over to the blindside and everyone moved on with their lives. Except for Carson Wentz who was running for his in Week 1. Would the Eagles take another look at Glenn this week? They probably should.

Bleacher Report threw Glenn’s name out as an option prior to the Eagles giving up eight sacks to Washington by saying: “It’s possible they’re hoping to survive Week 1 while testing the current line before pulling the trigger on a non-guaranteed contract for Glenn, but there’s little doubt he should top their wishlist at the moment.”

Well, they certainly didn’t survive and Week 2 brings the human cheat code himself: All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Good luck.

“As it relates to Cordy Glenn, obviously I won’t comment too much on him,” Pederson said on Sept. 7. “He did come in for a workout. He did well, and I’ll leave it at that.”

Pederson Praises Herbig, Driscoll for Stepping Up

Starting right tackle Lane Johnson missed Sunday’s game with a bum ankle and he’s considered day-to-day. His absence in Week 1 pressed Jack Driscoll into action and the rookie mostly held his own in his NFL debut.

While there is growing “hope” that Johnson will return in Week 2, it’s not a given. The offensive line has more questions than answers right now. Nate Herbig drew the start at right guard and graded out well, per Pederson. Not perfect, but good enough to earn the coaching staff’s trust.

“I thought Nate did well. Wasn’t perfect, but for his first start, he’s a smart guy, and he graded well,” Pederson said. “As of right now as we move forward, we’re going to continue to work him in there at right guard, and I think he’ll get more and more comfortable the more reps he gets in there, and you know, works with [Jason] Kelce more and so again, it wasn’t perfect, but really felt comfortable coming away with his performance.”

Fun fact, according to @PFF, Nate Herbig had a 77.4 pass-blocking grade, the highest mark of any player on the Philadelphia #Eagles in Week 1. pic.twitter.com/lx7ArNUmUy — Section 215 (@Sec215) September 15, 2020

The decision not to trot out Matt Pryor or Jordan Mailata drew some criticism. They had been the two guys mainly alternating at the tackle spots in live padded practices with the first-team offense. But, as Pederson explained, those were just the portions of training camp open to the media. Driscoll and Herbig worked there at a rapid rate as well.

“These guys, they were getting reps at different positions,” the head coach said. “So just to kind of clarify, Driscoll was getting right tackle reps. He was also getting guard reps. Mailata was getting both tackle left and right. Pryor was getting his work in there, and as we go, we begin to see who kind of is kind of having the hot hand, so to speak, and playing well.”

Looking at the Eagles’ Positives in Week 1

Blowing a 17-0 lead doesn’t lead to many positives in the National Football League. That being said, Pederson was able to point to a couple in Week 1. Special teams ace Rudy Ford proved he was worth a roster spot at safety. He was a disruptive force on punt coverage and held Washington’s Steven Sims to 3.4 yards per return.

Rudy Ford is flying down the field on punt returns. Second nice play he's made on Johnston punts. — Paul Domowitch (@pdomo) September 13, 2020

“Special teams with the addition of some of the young players that we’ve sort of interjected on our special teams,” Pederson said. “You look at Rudy Ford yesterday and his performance on punt and what he was able to do and be so disruptive, those are all positives that we can take away from this game.”

Then, there was Darius Slay. The $50 million shutdown cornerback appeared to be worth every penny.

One catch – 21 yards That's what Darius Slay allowed vs Terry McLaurin in man coverage on Sunday. Great debut for Slay in #Eagles Green#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/IvgcevZsFz — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) September 14, 2020

“I think you look at another one [positive] with Darius Slay who matched up with Terry McLaurin yesterday,” Pederson said. “And, you know, as we go each week, there’s going to be that one receiver that Slay is going to go up against and he did an outstanding job yesterday.”

