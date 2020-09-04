Eagles Bring in Intriguing Veteran Left Tackle for Tryout: Report

If Jason Peters really doesn’t want to move to left tackle, there might be another option. One not named Matt Pryor.

The Eagles brought in veteran tackle Cordy Glenn for a tryout, per NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro. The news comes after a whirlwind week that started with Andre Dillard tearing a biceps muscle and landing on injured reserve.

Philadelphia has been auditioning Pryor — the tackle-guard hybrid from Texas Christian — at left tackle but he’s looked shaky at times, most notably during last Sunday’s live scrimmage where Josh Sweat dominated him off the edge. He has never played left tackle in a regular-season game. Swing tackle Jordan Mailata and rookie Jack Driscoll are also in the conversation to start at left tackle.

More from the transaction wire: The #Eagles are bringing in veteran tackle Cordy Glenn for a tryout The #Cowboys brought in CB Brandon Carr for a visit The #Texans brought in RB C.J. Prosise for a visit — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 4, 2020

The initial thought was that Peters would take over at left tackle. Not so fast. Peters reportedly wants a pay raise to switch positions. Meanwhile, head coach Doug Pederson has insisted that moving Peters this late into camp would be detrimental to the offensive line’s timing.

“The thing is if we end up moving too many spots, especially this late into camp, it can disrupt some timing up front,” Pederson told reporters. “Those guys need to be in sync. For us to go out and put our best five up there, that’s the plan, that’s where we’re going, that’s where we’re headed. We’re going to get them all ready to play.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Glenn Has 95 Career Starts at Left Tackle

The fact the Eagles are bringing Glenn in screams that the team is worried about Pryor handling the starting job. There is just no other way to spin that.

Glenn, a second-round pick in 2012, has started 95 games at left tackle in an eight-year career with stints in Buffalo and Cincinnati. He was once considered one of the better left tackles in football. However, two “down” years in Cincinnati dropped his stock and he had no suitors after the Bengals released him last March.

The #Bengals acquired Cordy Glenn when they switched 1st round picks with The #Bills in 2018 (#12-21), who were gearing up for a move for QB Josh Allen. Cincy ended up taking Billy Price. Glenn is now out the door & Price was one of the worst rated linemen in the #NFL, per @PFF: pic.twitter.com/Uowr1lmIbT — Simon Carroll (@NFLDraftSi) March 13, 2020

He still ranked 23rd out of 88 qualifying left tackles in the NFL in 2019 — plus he’s never had a pass-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus, below 71.5 in his entire career. He’s the closest thing to a plug-and-play starter on the open market, or at the very least a viable backup plan in case Pryor falters.

Trading for Cordy Glenn upgrades the Bengals offensive line pic.twitter.com/nflFWMVbBW — PFF (@PFF) March 12, 2018

Keep in mind, Glenn suffered a concussion in the second preseason game in 2019 and missed 10 games as he went through the league’s concussion protocol. Wait, there was drama. He got into a fight with the Bengals about coming back too early and was fined $200,000 for conduct detrimental to the team, per Pro Football Talk.

He was suspended in Week 7 and then activated from suspension on Oct. 21 before being released on March 13. The Bengals saved $2 million in roster bonuses, plus $9.5 million in cap space by releasing him. So there’s that. His dip in production may have been related to the injury.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number