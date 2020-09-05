Falcons a Potential Landing Spot for Ex-Jaguars, Cardinals QB?

The Miami Dolphins are surprisingly releasing backup quarterback Josh Rosen, after trading for him a year ago.

A source told NFL insider Adam Schefter the news on Friday evening.

Surprise cut: Dolphins are releasing QB Josh Rosen, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2020

The 23-year-old clearly isn’t done blooming yet. The question is, what team will take the time to transform him?

It seems that the Atlanta Falcons are on almost every potential landing spot list for the former UCLA QB standout.

Rosen’s NFL Resume

Rosen went in the first round and was picked No. 10 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. A year later, he was traded to the Dolphins after Arizona decided to pick Kyler Murray No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL draft.

During his rooking year with the Cardinals, Rosen started 13 games and saw action in 14. He completed 55.2% of his throws for 2,278 yards, with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions thrown.

In Miami, Rosen mainly played behind veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick during the 2019 season. The Dolphins draft Tua Tagovailoa in the first round this year, leaving Rosen jumping behind Fitzpatrick and Tua on the depth chart.

Last season, Rosen completed 53.2% of his passes last season, throwing for 567 yards, one touchdown, with five interceptions. He started three games and saw action in six.

Rosen, who is entering his third season, is hoping to get a starting job. However, after being cut just a few days away from kickoff, it looks like he’ll have to settle for a backup job elsewhere.

Rosen a Fit For Atlanta?

Atlanta has suffered through two consecutive disappointing 7-9 record seasons. Behind Matt Ryan, the Falcons have an established and veteran backup QB in 29-year-old Matt Schaub.

Schaub used to have the starting spark back when he was a Houston Texan where he had two Pro Bowl invites. However, that was almost a decade ago.

Now, Schaub’s biggest accomplishment has been setting an NFL record for consecutive games with a pick-six. Since 2013, Schaub has started all of three games.

Rosen might not be an upgrade to Schaub right away, but he only has a chance to progress, considering he’s 16 years younger.

Ryan is an incredible leader and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter has plenty of grooming exerience. Rosen would get a lot out of Atlanta, even if it wasn’t a starting position.

Rosen would also have a more talented offense to work with than he has seen in both Miami and Arizona.

The Falcons Also Have Kurt Benkert

While Rosen wouldn’t be the worst thing to join Atlanta’s offense, the Falcons seem to have things figured out with Kurt Benkert who is returning after a season-ending injury.

Benkert spent time spent in the preseason game last year, making an impression in Atlanta’s 12-10 loss to the Broncos. He ended up outplaying Drew Lock leading the offense to all 10 of its points and threw for 185 yards with one touchdown pass to Brian Hill.

Realizing he would be out for the remainder of the season, Benkert and Quinn came to an agreement that he still wanted to play once he was healthy and Quinn wanted him to stick around—noting he had a promising future ahead.

Benkert is entering his second season and is holding up to Quinn’s expectations and looking promising in training camp.

So, if anyone’s going to take Schaub’s spot it’ll be Benkert.

