Julio Jones Injury: Update on Falcons WR’s Week 1 Status

The Falcons are less than 24 hours from kicking off against the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, not every player will be playing.

Just when we thought the waiting game was over, now we’ll have to wait and see if Julio Jones will outplay his injury.

Jones was reportedly limited on Friday due to some hamstring issues, per ESPN’s Vaughn McClure.

Thursday’s report was as follows:

Full Participation

#56 DE Dante Fowler (ankle)

#61 C Matt Hennessy (knee)

#83 WR Russell Gage (groin)

Limited Participation

#24 CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring)

Did Not Participate

#20 CB Kendall Sheffield (foot)

#51 C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting veteran)

#90 DT Marlon Davidson (knee)

#92 DE Charles Harris (ankle)

Friday’s included a few veterans getting an expected extra rest day:

Full Participation

#56 DE Dante Fowler (ankle)

#61 C Matt Hennessy (knee)

#83 WR Russell Gage (groin)

Limited Participation

#11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)

#17 WR Olamide Zaccheaus (hamstring)

#24 CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring)

#90 DT Marlon Davidson (knee)

Did Not Participate

#20 CB Kendall Sheffield (foot)

#21 RB Todd Gurley (not injury related – resting veteran)

#77 G James Carpenter (not injury related – resting veteran)

#92 DE Charles Harris (ankle)

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

What Does This Mean?

Well, thankfully hamstring injuries are not that serious to Julio considering he’s had his share of them and has rarely ever missed a game. It would take a train to stop Jones from sitting out.

In the last six seasons, Julio has only missed a total of 4 games. Just last season he suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter and was forced to leave the game vs. Tampa Bay. He missed only one game after that. Towards the end of the season in 2019, he had a foot injury but played through it. He did, however, miss preseason games but was ready to take on Minnesota Week 1.

The most notable injury and time that he missed was after he fractured his surgically repaired foot in Week 5 of 2013 and didn’t return until 2014. This hamstring is nothing to him.

While Julio’s designation doesn’t seem to be that serious, it will be something to monitor heading into kickoff.

Other Updates to Note

On a brighter note, A.J. Terrell is on track to start against Seattle. With Kendall Sheffield and Charles Harris out, this means the starting cornerback trio will consist of Terrell, Isaiah Oliver, and Darqueze Dennard.

Also since Sheffield is out, Blidi Wreh-Wilson will fill his snaps on defense and possibly on special teams. Wilson is expected to be a key backup but if he can’t perform then Josh Hawkins could get called up.

Harris isn’t that much of a loss right now, no offense, but Jacob Tuioti-Mariner will likely see some playing time with Harris’ absence.

Along with Terrell, Matt Hennessy was back in full gear and could be on his way to lock in the starting job at left guard.

Marlon Davidson still not at 100 percent is unfortunate, but we could still see limited action from him on Sunday. We’ll take what we can get, of course, his health comes first.

READ NEXT: Falcons Todd Gurley ‘Feeling Good’, ‘Ready to Go’ Against Seahawks