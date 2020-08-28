Julio Jones Rocking Falcons New All-White Uniform [WATCH]

The Atlanta Falcons unveiled their official new uniforms back in April and they are awesome—well, to some people.

Back in May, CBS Sports reporter Pete Blackburn gave a rundown on why the Falcons’ new uniforms are subpar.

Blackburn compared the Falcons’ effort to the NFL video game uniforms in Madden.

“There’s a fine line between “minimalistic” and “generic” and, unfortunately, Atlanta’s new threads land on the side of brutally generic. They look like the uniforms you’d be given after relocating a franchise in Madden. Red, white and black is an easy color scheme to make pop but somehow these fall flat.”

His criticism was before anyone had actually seen the new jerseys on a player.

Falcons’ most beloved receiver Julio Jones showed off the fresh look of the new all-white jerseys in practice, sprinting straight into the camera.

JULIOOOOOOO running straight into your living room 👀 pic.twitter.com/FPwlpDNwcJ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 27, 2020

Falcons Redesign Uniforms After 17 Years

The Falcons’ redesign of the team’s uniforms after 17 years includes elements from the Falcons’ past and a modern progression of Atlanta.

Atlanta’s new home jerseys are black jerseys and black pants. The away look will feature what Jones is wearing, white on white. The new uniform offers up to eight different combinations, including a throwback to the 1966 team along with a new “Rise Up” alternate uniform.

The official collection includes four jerseys (black home, white away, gradient alternate and the ’66 throwback), four pants (black, white, red and ’66 throwback) and one helmet (satin black).

Behind the Swag

Everyone knows what “ATL” stands for, so it only makes sense for the Falcons to represent this three-letter abbreviation that folks across the map already recognize. The new uniforms have a new ATL mark across the chest on all jerseys. This new mark reflects the Falcons playing their huge part in bringing people from all different backgrounds together.

The new helmets have taken a modern twist from the traditional glossy look to an all-black satin finish. And the Falcons bird logo is 30% larger.

The alternate home uniform, known as “Rise Up,” is for the next generation of Falcons fans. The gradient design washing from black to red represents the city constantly on the rise.

Fan Inspiration

For almost two decades, fan research was collected from focus groups. Current and former Falcons players gave their input too. Here’s what the results appeared to gather: own red, but bring on the black, reflect the modern progression of the city, and lastly keep it simple and stay true to our roots.

The new design is meant to reflect the past and present, the pride of Atlanta, and their prestige home turf, Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We took a fan-first approach in gathering feedback and design input and have modernized the look of our team and our brand” said Falcons president Rich McKay via AtlantaFalcons.com. “Black has been a part of our organization since we took the field in 1966 so we’ve stayed true to our roots and have given our fans and players what they’ve been asking for over many years.”

