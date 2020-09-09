WR Mike Evans Misses Second-Straight Day of Bucs’ Practice

Wide receiver Mike Evans was the only Buccaneer player to miss practice on Wednesday, according to head coach Bruce Arians.

Evans, who already has an impactful connection with Tom Brady, also missed Tuesday’s practice with a soft tissue injury.

Bruce Arians said WR Mike Evans was the only player who didn’t practice today. He also didn’t practice yesterday and added he’s “day to day”. It’s a soft tissue injury — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 9, 2020

Tampa Bay opens the 2020 season in New Orleans and if Evans misses the contest, Chris Godwin would be the team’s clear No. 1 WR.

Scotty Miller has earned the trust of Brady, as Pro Football Action relays. “He’s another consistent, trustworthy player,” said Brady said of Miller. “Whatever we talk about, he takes it to the next practice and his play is showing everybody that he’s earned a big role.”

Evans’ status for Sunday vs. the Saints could come down to a game-time decision (h/t ESPN’s Adam Schefter).

Evans Quietly Building Hall-of-Fame Career

Evans has somewhat quietly been one of the most dominant receivers since he came into the league in 2014.

The former No. 7 overall pick has gained 1,000 in each of his first six seasons, something only Randy Moss has done, as Football Outsiders highlights in their 2020 version of the almanac. Seven-straight would be the record.

Evans’ production in 2020 will surely be tied to Brady’s. The future Hall-of-Fame quarterback is entering uncharted waters, leading a team at 43-years-old.

Brady posted lowest touchdown total (24), touchdown rate (3.9%), and completion percentage (60.8%) of his career in 2019, something fueled by a combination of injuries around him in the New England offense, a lack of explosive weapons, and perhaps age catching up to Brady.

His efficiency over the second half of the 2019 season may seem alarming but as Bassinger notes, full-season performance is much more predictive than half-season performance. Still, there’s a ton of reasons to believe that quarterbacks, at the age of 43, simply can’t get it done: one being that there haven’t been any. No player at that age has ever surpassed even 1,000 passing yards.