Rookie Accidentally Knocks Down Tom Brady at Bucs’ Practice

Don’t touch the quarterback. Every person who’s ever played football at a high level or seen an NFL practice knows that it is a major offense.

Buccaneers rookie OLB Cam Gill committed the crime. The undrafted free agent out of Wagner knocked Brady to the ground during the Buccaneers’ practice on Monday.

#Bucs rookie OLB knocks Tom Brady down to the ground (Brady was backing up). That’s a big no-no. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 24, 2020

Outside Linebacker is a weakness on the Bucs’ roster and while Gill is no lock to make the roster, his pass-rushing skills could land him a spot on the regular season roster…that is if he’s more careful around the franchise’s 43-year-old quarterback.

Only One Buccaneers Player Sitting Out in 2020

Concerns over the safety of playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic still exist and NFL players have the right to opt-out of the 2020 season. Sixty-nine players have chosen to opt-out, as Pro Football Action captures in its COVID-19 Opt-Out Tracker.

Tackle Brad Seaton is the only member of the Buccaneers on that list. Seaton, who spent 2017 and 2019 on the franchise’s practice squad, was no lock to make the roster, though he could have provided the team with depth on the offensive line.

The NFC South hasn’t had too many players opt-out. The Panthers and Saints each have two players (none of which are starters) opting out and the Falcons currently have no players choosing to sit out the season.

Tight end Cameron Brate, who was one of the participants in Brady’s drills earlier this offseason, announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. Brate has recovered and the 29-year-old made a video promoting the donation of plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19.

Trusting Tom Brady as a Fantasy Option?

While Brady doesn’t provide much in the rushing department, something that it of uber importance in fantasy, he is in an offense that should put up major points in 2020.

Jameis Winston, who was apparently the Buccaneers’ third choice in free agency last season, was QB5 in Bruce Arians’ system last season…and that was despite 30 interceptions that deflated his value. Carson Palmer, who Arians coached in Arizona, was 2015’s QB as 36-year-old.

There’s a notion that Brady is washed up. It would be unwise to follow that line of thinking. He dealt with injuries around him in New England’s offense last season, though he had 20-plus fantasy points in five of his first six starts before the walls around him started to crumble.

Brady is expected to thrive with a new stable of weapons. Brady arguably has as greatest of a collection of options he’s ever played with (Yes, Randy Moss was the greatest WR Brady has ever played with but those teams with Moss weren’t as stacked as this year’s Bucs).

Since the beginning of August, Brady is going as the No. 11 QB on average in fantasy drafts.