How to Watch NFL Redzone Without Cable

Against seemingly improbable odds, the NFL is back for the 2020 season, and with that comes the most important channel for die-hard fans: NFL RedZone.

Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable, it’s easy to watch NFL RedZone on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device. Here’s how:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NFL RedZone, NFL Network, Fox, CBS, NBC and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch NFL RedZone live on the FuboTV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet).

You can also watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

You can watch a live stream of NFL RedZone, NFL Network, Fox and 80+ other TV channels on Vidgo’s “Plus” package, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch NFL RedZone live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.

You can watch NFL RedZone, NFL Network, Fox, CBS, NBC and 80-plus other TV channels on YouTube TV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on:

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can watch NFL RedZone live on the YouTube app, which is available on your your Roku, Roku TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via TV.YouTube.com.