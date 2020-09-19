Falcons Injury Report Week 2: Julio Jones Hamstring Update

Week 2 is here and the Atlanta Falcons are already dealing with the injury bug, but the upside is that they’re not all season-threatening.

A handful of Falcons players were limited in participating in practice this week including Julio Jones.

Of course, Jones still managed to do what he does best and led the Falcons with 157 receiving yards last Sunday against the Seahawks.

Here’s a look at Thursday‘s injury report:

Full Participation #56 DE Dante Fowler (ankle) #63 G Chris Lindstrom (thumb)

Limited Participation #11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring) #90 DT Marlon Davidson (knee) #94 DT Deadrin Senat (ankle)

Did Not Participate #20 CB Kendall Sheffield (foot) #70 T Jake Matthews (knee) #92 DE Charles Harris (ankle) #51 C Alex Mack (rest)



What Does Julio’s Injury Mean?

Well, thankfully hamstring injuries are not that serious to Julio considering he’s had his share of them and has rarely ever missed a game. It would take a train to stop Jones from sitting out.

In the last six seasons, Julio has only missed a total of 4 games. Just last season he suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter and was forced to leave the game vs. Tampa Bay. He missed only one game after that. Towards the end of the season in 2019, he had a foot injury but played through it. He did, however, miss preseason games but was ready to take on Minnesota Week 1.

The most notable injury and time that he missed was after he fractured his surgically repaired foot in Week 5 of 2013 and didn’t return until 2014. This hamstring is nothing to him.

Dan Quinn Gives Update

Coach Quinn gave an update on Friday saying Julio’s hamstring wasn’t much of a concern.

“My concern level is low as long as his performance and strength feels right,” explained Quinn on Friday, per ESPN’s Vaughn McClure’s tweet.

Dan Quinn on Julio’s hamstring. pic.twitter.com/jkACjeUc6Z — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) September 18, 2020

While Julio’s designation doesn’t seem to be that serious, it will be something to monitor heading into kickoff again this week.

Falcons vs. Cowboys

Both teams are going into Week 2 0-1. Atlanta has the weapons to beat the Cowboys, but it’ll be interesting to see if they come in with the energy they need this week. I think last week they were too loose and comfortable playing at home. Now they’ll get the “on the road” feeling and hopefully it lights a spark.

Atlanta fell 38-25 against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks last week. Who knew Wilson had such a strong passing game? He went 31 for 35 in completed passes. Dallas lost 20-17 against the Rams with their new head coach Mike McCarthy on the sidelines. The Cowboy’s defense suffered bad last week while Atlanta didn’t do any better.

This will be an offense game for sure. Dak Prescott’s primary target is Ezekiel Elliot meanwhile Matt Ryan has several options. Ryan threw for a league-high 450 yards last week and his targets Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage each had over 100 yards.

I think the Falcons have what it takes to win this one on the road once that spark gets lit.

