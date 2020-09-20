Falcons Lose 2 Key Defenders, 3 Others Inactive vs. Cowboys

The Falcons will be without to key defenders again today vs. the Cowboys, as Kendall Sheffield nurses a foot injury and Marlon Davidson is still getting over a knee strain.

Other players who won’t see the field are RB Qadree Ollison; T John Wetzel, and DE Charles Harris.

The good news is left tackle Jake Matthews, who was questionable, will play today.

Jake Matthews WILL PLAY today against Dallas. Our inactives for #ATLvsDAL 👇 📝 – https://t.co/GNOK8x8oOq pic.twitter.com/SBm4mczHmc — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 20, 2020

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Dallas Without Star Left Tackle

Some more good news in Atlanta’s favor is that Dallas won’t have their All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith playing. Smith is a vital part of the Cowboy’s offense and considered to be one of the best offensive linemen in the league.

The last time Smith was out against Atlanta, Dak Prescott was sacked eight times. This is about to be another Washington vs. Eagles game.

Here’s a look at the rest of the Cowboys’ inactives for today.