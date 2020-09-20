Falcons Release Hype Video for Week 2 vs. Cowboys [WATCH]

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t give Falcons fans what they wanted in Week 1, but they’re on a mission to do it on the road against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

Atlanta released more hype videos this week with the first one staring none other than Julio Jones.

Week two is here. Atlanta, it's GAME DAY. pic.twitter.com/NH40Fo2JMY — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 20, 2020

A Sunday Reminder

Atlanta lost their third straight season opener last week. In 2018 they gave up 18 points to Philadelphia and started the season 1-4. Last season Atlanta allowed 28 to the Vikings and went 1-6 to start. With 38 to Seattle, we’ll see what the future holds for this “new team.”

Dan Quinn might be a good guy, but if he wants to keep his job then he better put his rally cap one.

Atlanta reminded us on Sunday that “on paper” doesn’t mean a thing when you lose by 13 points. Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and Calvin Ridley are one heck of a trio and the pass rush has the size and talent to be one of the best, by where is the competitiveness?

Atlanta went 0 for 4 on fourth-downs all while the Seahawks’ biggest play came on a 4th-and-5 deep shot that led to DK Metcalf taking it home.

Matt Ryan said converting those 4th downs is what Atlanta needs to work on, calling it a “game-changer.”

Seattle easily put up 38 points scoring on six of 10 drives and gathered for another victory formation. This was the most points allowed by the Falcons since the Rams scored 37 two weeks before some staff changes in 2019.

Jones Set to Break Another Roddy White Record

Last week, Jones become the second-fastest to reach 800 receptions in 127 games. Antonio Brown did it in 126.

Now, Jones enters Sunday’s game with 806 career receptions. The Atlanta franchise record for career receptions is 808 which is set by Roddy White during his 11 seasons with the Falcons. White is also another Bama (UAB) standout.

White served as a mentor during Jones’ first five seasons and Jones owes a lot of his success to him.

“Roddy kind of taught me the game early in my career,” Jones told AL.com, “and being able to put up numbers the way he put up numbers and having the ability to surpass him and things like that, it’s nothing but love on both ends. Just the way we play the game. And like I said, just being mentioned in the same sentence as Roddy White, what he stands for the Atlanta Falcons, what he did here for his 11 years.”

Julio will be covered by rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs who has yet to see the speed of a three-time Pro Bowler.

Falcons vs. Cowboys Matchup

Both teams are going into Week 2 0-1. Atlanta has the weapons to beat the Cowboys, but it’ll be interesting to see if they come in with the energy they need this week. I think last week they were too loose and comfortable playing at home. Now they’ll get the “on the road” feeling and hopefully it lights a spark.

Atlanta fell 38-25 against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks last week. Who knew Wilson had such a strong passing game? He went 31 for 35 in completed passes. Dallas lost 20-17 against the Rams with their new head coach Mike McCarthy on the sidelines. The Cowboy’s defense suffered bad last week while Atlanta didn’t do any better.

This will be an offense game for sure. Dak Prescott’s primary target is Ezekiel Elliot meanwhile Matt Ryan has several options. Ryan threw for a league-high 450 yards last week and his targets Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage each had over 100 yards.

I think the Falcons have what it takes to win this one on the road once that spark gets lit.

