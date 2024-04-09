Ravens Advised by Analyst to Avoid Re-Signing Remaining Free Agents

The Baltimore Ravens started this offseason with about half their roster hitting free agency at the same time and have a lost a number of key players. While they have been able to re-sign some of their players, they still have eight free agents that Baltimore Beatdown’s Kyle Phoenix believes the Ravens should cut bait with.

Phoenix wrote, “Should the Ravens re-sign any of their remaining free agents? My answer: No. At least not yet.”

Of the free agents the Ravens have signed, five of them have been re-signings of 2023 Ravens. They include DT Justin Madubuike, LB Kyle Van Noy, CB Arthur Maulet, DE Brent Urban and LB Malik Harrison.

The 2024 Baltimore Ravens free agency, offseason tracker updates once more!

4 – UFAs signed

1 – Trade

1 – Player released

7 – Players re-signed

1 – Tender applied

12 – UFAs signed elsewhere

Phoenix listed out the current free agents which include, “1. WR Odell Beckham Jr., 2. RB J.K. Dobbins, 3. RB Melvin Gordon, 4. RB Dalvin Cook, 5. WR Laquon Treadwell, 6. CB Kevon Seymour, 7. CB Rock Ya-Sin, 8. S Daryl Worley.”

Beckham is the top player on the list talent wise, but the WR is unlikely to return to the Ravens as he looks for a larger contract. “Beckham gave a farewell to Baltimore and appears to be looking elsewhere,” Phoenix explained.

The Ravens could wait to see how the draft unfolds before they make any further signings this offseason. Additionally, general manager Eric DeCosta has waited towards training camp and prior to the start of the season to potentially bring other players in.

An important note though is to never say never as things in the NFL can change quickly due to injury particularly.

Running Back Room Could Get Crowded Quickly in Baltimore

The Ravens main signing during the free agency period was bringing in RB Derrick Henry to be their lead back heading into the season. Henry will lead a running back room of Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill currently, so DeCosta could still add another RB.

Phoenix explains, “I’ve oft shared my affinity for Dobbins, but I just don’t see a partnership working between the two. There’s been not-so-private frustration from both sides.”

Dobbins, who is looking to rebuild his value this offseason, would be joining the Ravens as a potential third option at this point, barring an injury.

“It’s hard to imagine Dobbins wanting to share carries with Henry, Justice Hill and eventually Keaton Mitchell. When healthy, there are few running backs Dobbins should be splitting time with, I believe,” Phoenix wrote.

Phoenix went on to write, “I want to say yes to Cook, too. He’s a guy I believe has more left in the tank. He seemed to show it when he joined Baltimore last season.” Cook believes he still can be a game-changing RB and could be looking to get paid like one.

The Ravens are unlikely to highly invest at the position though.

Eric DeCosta Still Could Address the Cornerback Position

Some of the lower on the list players Phoenix mentioned included some solid depth pieces at the cornerback position where the Ravens dealt with adversity much of the season.

He explained, “Seymour is a solid special teams contributor. He’s done well as a depth corner, too. The Ravens are thin at cornerback until their young drafted duo, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams, make strides.”

The Ravens brought back Maulet earlier this offseason and the expectation is that the Ravens will address the position in the draft.

They still have Brandon Stephens and Marlon Humphrey as their starters on the outside spots but could look to bring in reliable backups. Humphrey dealt with injuries for the majority of the season, so DeCosta may keep an eye on Ya-Sin as the season gets closer.

Phoenix wrote, “The debate is whether to add them and spend more money or wait it out until after the draft and coinciding UDFA season.”