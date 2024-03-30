Ravens Urged to Reunite With Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher After Jadeveon Clowney Exit

Replacing Jadeveon Clowney doesn’t have to be difficult for the Baltimore Ravens, who can engineer a trade to reunite with Pro Bowl pass-rusher Matthew Judon.

He might find his position with the New England Patriots is under threat, but Judon is a good fit for the Ravens, according to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. Benjamin named Judon as a player “who could still be moved before or during” the 2024 NFL draft.

As Benjamin put it, “Judon is a prolific player at a premium position, but with reason to relocate. From his perspective, New England is rebuilding under a new coach. From the team’s perspective, Judon is solid but coming off an injury, going on 32 years old and entering a contract year.”

A deal with the Ravens makes sense for the Patriots, even though “the return for a player of his age might not be overwhelming, but the cap relief and/or draft compensation could enable New England to pour more resources into longer-term building blocks.”

Returning to Baltimore would also suit Judon, who went to back-to-back Pro Bowls as a member of the Ravens in 2019 and ’20. Judon still has juice left as a game-wrecker off the edge.

The Ravens need a proven commodity for the pass rush after Clowney signed a two-year deal with the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

Matthew Judon Could Be Odd Man Out in New England

Judon’s 2023 campaign was wrecked by a torn biceps in Week 4. The Pats missed him, but Judon’s absence gave other edge defenders the chance to shine.

While neither Josh Uche nor Anfernee Jennings fully seized the opportunity, both did enough to be brought back in free agency. Retaining the pair means the Patriots are well-stocked and also getting younger at the edges of their front seven.

Uche is 25, while Jennings is 26, compared with Judon’s 31 years. So it’s entirely possible Judon could see his snaps reduced this year, despite his enduring talents.

Those talents showed up for this explosive sack against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

This is one of 32 sacks Judon has logged in just 38 games for the Patriots. That tally is just 2.5 quarterback takedowns shy of what Judon produced during five seasons in Baltimore, but there are reasons to believe a second tour with the Ravens might be more productive.

Reasons like Judon getting to reunite with new defensive coordinator Zach Orr. The latter was on the coaching staff during Judon’s first four seasons with the Ravens.

Orr could use a known quantity like Judon to fill the void left by Clowney’s departure.

Ravens Need Proven Edge-Rusher to Replace Clowney

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh had expressed optimism Clowney and fellow seasoned pass-rusher Kyle Van Noy would return. Yet it’s entirely possible neither will be back, leaving the Ravens lacking a proven edge-rusher.

Judon fits the bill, because like Clowney and Van Noy he’s versatile enough to play on either side of the formation and still put heat on the pocket. A track record of consistent production also rates as a plus point for a Judon comeback.

His experience would also be an asset on a front seven loaded with dynamic, young playmakers. Burgeoning game-wreckers like defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, along with outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo.

Finding a way absorb Judon’s cap hit for 2024, worth $14,675,848, per Spotrac.com, should be possible for the Ravens. General manager Eric DeCosta has $12,574,281 to work with, as well as two fourth-round picks and a pair in the seventh.

The board is coming together ⏳ pic.twitter.com/PVLWroVWHG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 8, 2024

There’s enough ammunition for DeCosta to swing a trade for Judon and ensure the toughest pass rush in the NFL last season remains strong.