Analyst Names Trio of AFC Rivals as ‘Best Fits’ for Ravens All-Pro WR

The 2024 free agency class has seen a multitude of changes to the Baltimore Ravens with a number of players leaving for new teams. One player that has not joined a new team but is expected to not rejoin the Ravens is WR Odell Beckham.

Beckham is one of the top free agents remaining on the market and according to Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport the receiver would fit with multiple teams. He wrote, “Best Fits: Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins.”

The most likely team right now is the Dolphins as Beckham recently met with the team about a potential marriage. Davenport wrote, “The recent meeting between Odell Beckham and the Miami Dolphins went well. There is mutual interest on both sides to get a deal done—provided the price is right.”

Beckham was drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2014 draft and exploded onto the scene winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Additionally, he was named to two straight All-Pro Second Teams and three straight Pro Bowls to start his career. Beckham had 1,000 yard receiving seasons in five of his six seasons to begin his career but has struggled to find that form in the last few years.

However, Davenport explained, “Price may well be the only reason Beckham remains unsigned. The 31-year-old got $15 million in guarantees from the Baltimore Ravens, only to post pedestrians numbers outside a career-best 16.1 yards per catch. That kind of payday isn’t coming again.”

Odell Beckham and Ravens Did Not Live up to Expectations

When the Ravens brought in Beckham to help rebuild their receiving room the thoughts were he would be the alpha receiver for QB Lamar Jackson. The Ravens also drafted Zay Flowers in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft to build out their WR corps.

The results from Beckham were mixed in terms of production. Beckham played in 14 of the 17 games this season and had 35 catches for 565 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns.

In the two playoff games, the veteran only had 4 catches for 34 yards against the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs.

He did not catch his first touchdown until Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks and questions were raised about his fit on the team. Beckham though kept a positive attitude and had a strong stretch of games between Week 9 and Week 14.

The rookie Flowers ended up being the No. 1 receiver for the Ravens this season and Beckham found himself lower on the depth chart in statistical categories. He ranked 4th in catches, 2nd in yards and 5th in touchdowns.

Beckham did provide valuable leadership and mentoring to the team and was well liked amongst his teammates. So, while statistically he may have come up short for fan and team expectations, his off the field contributions were important to the team’s success.

Bills or Chargers Lure Odell Beckham Away From South Beach

The other two teams that Davenport listed could use Beckham’s services more than Miami could as the Dolphins already have WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

“The Buffalo Bills signed Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins to replace the departed Gabe Davis, but those receivers are slot guys,” Davenport wrote. Stefon Diggs is the leading receiver, but he needs someone else for defenses to focus on.

Davenport went on to write, “The Bills need a big body outside opposite Stefon Diggs, and Beckham would fit that bill—and have a real shot at a second Super Bowl.”

Another option would be heading out west to join another Harbaugh and the Chargers. “If Beckham’s more interested in the kind of big numbers that might get him one more bag, A return to Los Angeles could work,” Davenport reasoned.

The Chargers just traded Keenan Allen and released Mike Williams for salary cap reasons, so their WR room is a mess currently. Davenport wrote, “The Chargers wide receiver corps right now is headlined by a second-year pro in Quentin Johnston who was a massive disappointment and Joshua Palmer. Justin Herbert needs a “go-to” wideout.”

If Beckham wants another contract the Chargers are his best option but if he wants to compete for a Super Bowl, they are a massive question mark.