Koeman Has Chosen His Barcelona Lineup For La Liga Opener

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has already chosen his starting XI for Sunday’s La Liga opener against Villarreal at the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants have seen their start to the 2020-21 season delayed due to their involvement in the Champions League in August but will finally get started in Week 3 of La Liga.

Koeman has already decided he will pick the same team that beat Elche 1-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Saturday, according to David Salinas at Sport.

Neto will continue in goal, as first-choice Marc-Andre ter Stegen remains sidelined with a knee injury, while the back four will consist of Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, and Jordi Alba.

Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong will form a double-pivot in midfield as new signing Miralem Pjanic is not quite ready. His arrival at Barcelona from Juventus was delayed after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Koeman will then go with a front four consisting of captain Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati, and Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman was on target last time out in the win over Elche, while Coutinho scored in the pre-season victories over Nastic and Girona.

Koeman in Need of Good Start

Koeman could do with getting off to a good start against Villarreal, as the club’s turbulent 2020 shows no sign of ending. The Dutch coach has already seen Lionel Messi ask to leave and has come under scrutiny for telling Luis Suarez he’s surplus to requirement.

Barcelona supporters have also been unhappy with Koeman’s treatment of young midfielder Riqui Puig. The Barcelona boss has advised the 21-year-old to go out on loan as he’s unlikely to play regularly in 2020-21.

The Catalan giants relinquished the league title to Real Madrid last season and saw their Champions League campaign end in dismal fashion with an 8-2 thrashing by eventual champions Bayern Munich.

Koeman has since been brought in to oversee a new era at the club, and anything less than three points on Sunday will be seen as a disappointment.

