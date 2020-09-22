Barcelona Beat Bayern Munich to Sergino Dest: Report

Barcelona are set to beat European champions Bayern Munich to Ajax full-back Sergino Dest.

According to Oriol Domènech at TV3, the Catalan giants have reached an agreement to bring the 19-year-old USMNT starlet to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona will pay €20 million plus €5 million in variables for Dest. The right-back will replace Nelson Semedo who is set to move to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Bayern Munich had been keen on Dest and made an increased offer for the youngster, but the American preferred to move to the Camp Nou.

Dest is Barcelona’s ‘Chosen One’

Barcelona have made it clear that Dest is their chosen one to replace Portugal international Semedo. The club had also been in talks with Norwich City’s Max Aarons but are now expected to complete a move for the USMNT starlet.

The teenager made the breakthrough at Ajax last season after making his debut in August 2019. He went on to become a regular in the team and caught the eye of clubs across Europe with his performances.

Dest could now become Ronald Koeman’s first signing since replacing Quique Setien as Barcelona manager next month.

Semedo Says Goodbye

Meanwhile, Semedo has said goodbye to Barcelona after three years at the Camp Nou with a message on Instagram.

“Thank you very much Barcelona for giving me the opportunity to live the dream of wearing this shirt, of playing in Camp Nou, of learning and enjoying the best in the world. “Thank you for making me grow as a player and as a person. They were 3 wonderful years that I will never forget. Thank my colleagues, staff, fans and all the people who helped me since I arrived until today. I wish you the best luck in the world. Eternally grateful.”

Semedo is now set for a new challenge in the Premier League with Wolves after three years with Barcelona. The Portugal international was a regular during his time with Barca but never managed to nail down the right-back spot.

