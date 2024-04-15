NHL Player Props: AI-Powered Picks for April 15

The last two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference are still up for grabs heading into the final week of the NHL regular season as four of the five teams vying for those positions all hit the ice at the same time during Monday’s eight-game slate.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during today’s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for April 15!

See also: Heavy’s NHL player props from April 14: 3-for-6 (50% accuracy).

Hottest Props: Goals

Steven Stamkos: Anytime Goalscorer (+150, DraftKings)

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos hasn’t found the back of the net in his past two games after posting a six-game goal streak from March 30-April 9. Our model likes him to score tonight against the Buffalo Sabres, giving him the best odds among players on either team (52%) by way of a 45% increase over his average goalscoring potential.

Dylan Larkin: Anytime Goalscorer (+115, DraftKings)

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has four goals in his last five games, including a clutch overtime power-play winner to keep his team’s playoff hopes alive against the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 13. Our model projects a 47% increase over his average scoring potential today against the Montreal Canadiens, making him the only player on either team with a goalscoring probability greater than 50%.

Nico Hischier: Anytime Goalscorer (+165, DraftKings)

New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier is tied for first on his team with 27 goals, and our model gives him the best odds among players on either team to score a goal tonight when the Devils host the New York Islanders. Hischier has four goals in his last 10 games, and he has found the back of the net once in two prior games against the Islanders this season.

Hottest Props: Assists

Brady Tkachuk: Over 0.5 Assists (+120, DraftKings)

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk has seven points in his last five games, including a three-point performance (2 goals, 1 assist) against the Canadiens on April 13. In addition to having the best odds to score a goal against the New York Rangers, our model also projects an increase in Tkachuk’s assist potential in tonight’s contest. He is averaging 0.46 assists per game this season, but he is expected to see an 18% increase over that average tonight, putting him just over the betting line at 0.54.

Joel Eriksson Ek: Over 0.5 Assists (+145, DraftKings)

Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek has four assists in his last five games, most recently notching one against the San Jose Sharks on April 13. He is averaging 0.44 assists per game this season, but our model projects a 47% increase over his average tonight against the Los Angeles Kings, putting him well over the betting line at 0.64.

Filip Forsberg: Over 0.5 Assists (+114, DraftKings)

Nashville Predators winger Filip Forsberg has four goals and no assists over his past three games, but our model projects a modest increase in his assist potential tonight in Nashville’s season finale against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Forsberg recorded a goal and an assist in the teams’ last meeting on Nov. 28, a 3-2 overtime win for Nashville.

