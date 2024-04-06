NHL Player Props: Connor Bedard & More AI-Powered Picks for April 6

Stanley Cup Playoff races will take center stage during an 11-game NHL slate on Saturday, with the playoffs beginning in just two weeks and all eight First Round matchups still remaining yet to be determined.

Postseason implications aside, though, our AI-powered dfsPro model also projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during today’s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for April 6!

Hottest Player Props: East

Nick Suzuki: Anytime Goalscorer (+165, DraftKings)

Nick Suzuki has been held off the scoresheet in just two of his last 10 games, recording seven goals and four assists during that span. He is averaging 0.43 goals per game for the Montreal Canadiens this season, but our AI-powered model projects a 47% increase in his goal potential tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs (0.63). His goalscoring odds (45%) are the highest among all players in the Atlantic Division rivalry matchup.

Anthony Duclair: Over 0.5 Points (+120, DraftKings)

Anthony Duclair has averaged just under 0.5 points per game this season, and he has been held off the scoresheet in just four of his last 12 games since being traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Our model projects a 19% increase in his point potential today against the Pittsburgh Penguins, putting him just over the betting line at 0.57.

Brandon Montour: Over 0.5 Points (+105, DraftKings)

Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour averages 0.52 points per game, and our model projects an 18% uptick in his potential to find the scoresheet today against the Boston Bruins. He has just one point in his last five games (a goal vs. Toronto on April 1), but our model projects modest increases in his odds to record both goals and assists against Boston.

Hottest Player Props: West

Connor Bedard: Over 0.5 Assists (+110, DraftKings)

Rookie phenom Connor Bedard has found the scoresheet in seven of his last 10 games, and our model likes his odds to do so today when the Chicago Blackhawks host the Dallas Stars. Bedard has recorded an assist in each of his last two games, as well as in Chicago’s last meeting with Dallas on Dec. 31.

Brock Faber: Over 0.5 Points (+120, DraftKings)

Brock Faber has 41 points in 74 games during his rookie season with the Minnesota Wild, and his name has recently appeared beside Bedard’s in the Calder Trophy conversation for the NHL’s rookie of the year. Faber is averaging just over 0.5 points per game, and our model projects a 30% uptick to 0.71 tonight against the Winnipeg Jets.

Filip Forsberg: Anytime Goalscorer (+130, DraftKings)

With 43 goals on the season, Nashville Predators winger Filip Forsberg is just one away from setting a new single-season franchise record. He posted a seven-game goal streak from March 13-28, the longest such streak in Predators franchise history. After two games without a goal, he found the back of the net twice in Nashville’s 6-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on April 4. Our model likes him to score tonight and set a new franchise record when the Predators visit the New York Islanders.

