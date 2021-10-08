Celtics Star Tests Positive for COVID-19, Could Miss Opener

There’s no shortage of fresh faces on the Boston Celtics these days, both on their roster and on the sidelines, too. However, some old favorites are generating excitement among the Celtics faithful as well. Following a two-year break from Beantown, fan-favorite Al Horford is back in the fold. Meanwhile, All-Star Jaylen Brown has been balling out in camp after an injury ended his 2020-21 season prematurely.

For his part, Horford should be ready to go when Boston tips off its regular-season slate against the New York Knicks on October 20. However, fans may have to wait a bit longer for Brown’s big return.

On Friday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Brown had tested positive for COVID-19. The news was later confirmed by a press release from the team. Consequently, the 24-year-old now finds himself in quarantine, where he’ll remain for at least the next 10 days.

In addition to ruling him out for the remainder of the Celtics’ exhibition schedule, Brown’s coronavirus infection could preclude him from participating in the club’s season opener.

Brown Was Rounding Back Into All-Star Form Before His Brush With COVID-19





Jaylen Brown Posts 40 PTS on 17/20 FG in the Celtics WIN!

Although the Celtics had already underwhelmed in a number of areas last season before his injury occurred, Brown’s late-season wrist issues put the final nail in the team’s coffin.

Boston had been playing well down the stretch, rebounding to log an 11-6 record from April 2 to May 2. After that date, with Brown out of commission, the Celtics limped through the rest of the season, though, posting a 2-5 mark sans Brown and then losing in five games to the Brooklyn Nets in Round 1 of postseason play.

While Jayson Tatum is the straw that stirs the Celtics’ drink, no Brown was clearly a big deal for Boston. So, his return to something resembling full health during preseason play was a big deal for Beantowners.

Even as he proclaimed himself to be at “80-85%” during the Celtics’ preseason opener earlier this week, Brown was looking better than ever in his first post-injury action. In 26 minutes of play against the Orlando Magic, he put up a game-high 26 points on 8-of-16 shooting and added four rebounds, three assists, one steal and a block.

As it stands, Brown is asymptomatic as he dukes it out with the cornavirus. With any luck, that will continue to be the case. If he is forced to miss extended time or ends up suffering any ill effects as a result of his infection, though, the Celtics could be in for a rough go.

COVID-19 Hammered the Celtics Last Season

Brown’s infection aside, the Celtics must also be concerned about the rest of their team. Obviously, players have been in close proximity throughout camp and the Cs’ vaccination rate has left something to be desired. As reported by ABC6’s Sam LaFrance, the Celtics had a team dinner recently as well.

With any luck, Brown will be the only member of the team who is affected. Last season, COVID-19 played a major role in derailing the Celtics’ season with everyone from Tatum to Tristan Thompson to Evan Fournier to Romeo Langford and others spending time in the league’s health and safety protocols.

