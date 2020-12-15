Bubble Hockey: 5 Best Tables for Family Fun

A perfect addition to any game room or fan cave, the Carrom Super Stick Bubble Hockey Table is durably built and guaranteed to provide hours of fun for the entire family.

The playing surface is made of Styrene, featuring bright silkscreen graphics, and provides a smooth playing surface. The ergonomic handles and gears are built to last, while ensuring fast play. The electronic scoring system tracks time and periods as well as celebrating each goal with lights and sound effects. It requires 4 AA batteries (not included).

The cabinet is constructed of strong, wear-resistant Melamine, the legs are adjustable and made of vinyl, and the plastic dome is shatter-resistant.

It also comes with two pucks and one set of solid-colored players. The table measures 58 inches wide by 47 inches high by 45.25 inches deep.

