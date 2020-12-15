Bubble Hockey: 5 Best Tables for Family Fun

If you’ve ever played bubble hockey before, I don’t need to tell you how addicting and entertaining. And if you’ve never played, you need to find out. So we’ve compiled a list below of the some of the most popular bubble hockey tables to help make your decision easier.
Unlike air hockey tables, which obviously run by fan-generated air, bubble hockey — sometimes also known as dome hockey — works more like foosball, where you have handled levers to control the players.
Our Review
A perfect addition to any game room or fan cave, the Carrom Super Stick Bubble Hockey Table is durably built and guaranteed to provide hours of fun for the entire family.
The playing surface is made of Styrene, featuring bright silkscreen graphics, and provides a smooth playing surface. The ergonomic handles and gears are built to last, while ensuring fast play. The electronic scoring system tracks time and periods as well as celebrating each goal with lights and sound effects. It requires 4 AA batteries (not included).
The cabinet is constructed of strong, wear-resistant Melamine, the legs are adjustable and made of vinyl, and the plastic dome is shatter-resistant.
It also comes with two pucks and one set of solid-colored players. The table measures 58 inches wide by 47 inches high by 45.25 inches deep.
The Carrom Signature Stick Bubble Hockey Table is the older sibling of the Super Stick model as it side cup holders, chrome-plated leg levelers, and detailed, premium painted players.
Featuring the Melamine cabinet, fast-play Styrene surface with vivid silkscreen graphics, shatter-proof dome, and vinyl legs, the table measures 58 inches wide by 51 inches high by 33.75 inches deep.
Each corner has protective caps and there is a puck return on each end. The scoreboard runs on 4 AA batteries (not included) and lights up with fan noise included after each goal.
The Worldwide Leader in Sports is also into bubble hockey and the ESPN Dome Hockey Table is highlighted arcade-style sound effects, a shatterproof polycarbonate dome, and a sleek design.
Featuring a built-in LED scorer and timer, the table has oversized 5-inch leg levelers, pre-assembled chrome-plated steel rods, hand painted players, and two pucks.
Once assembled, it measures 41 inches long by 36 inches wide by 52 inches high.
The Hathaway Breakaway Dome Hockey Table is highlighted by durable construction, which includes a shatterproof polycarbonate bubble and a scratch-resistant, high-glossed wood playing surface.
Other features include E-Z grip, ergonomic handles, smooth chrome-plated rods, an easy-to-read LED scoreboard with sound effects, and hand-painted ABS plastic players.
Fully assembled, the table will measure 41 inches long by 36 inches wide by 52 inches high.
Technically not a true bubble hockey game as it lacks the, you know, bubble, but we’re adding the ManCave Games 45″ Elite Rod Hockey Table because it uses the game principals and rules.
This style is probably easier for younger kids to play as it’s a bit shorter in height. though this model features a large, scratch-resistant playing surface with hand-painted players. There’s also electronic scoreboards in each corner to tally goals. The leg levelers help keep a smooth and even game.
The 45″ Elite table measures 53 inches long (90 with the rods fully extended) by 32 inches wide by 35 inches high).
If you’re short on space and looking for something a bit smaller, check out the ManCave Games 40″ Deluxe Rod Hockey Table, which measures 50 inches long (74 inches with rods pulled out) by 28 inches wide by 33 inches high.
