Bills QB Mitch Trubisky Earns Apologies for Taking Blame With Bears

After another solid performance mopping up for Josh Allen in garbage time, Mitch Trubisky is earning even more apologies for the blame he took in the mess the Chicago Bears endured during his tenure in the Windy City.

Trubisky closed out the game for the Buffalo Bills in a 40-0 dismantling of the Houston Texans on Sunday, leading the team on its final scoring drive and finding the endzone for the first time this season. In doing so, Trubisky continued to earn apologies from Bears fans and NFL pundits who had previously faulted him for his performance in Chicago.

Trubisky Shines in Limited Appearance

With the Bills leading 33-0 in the fourth quarter and the game well in hand, the team gave Allen a break and allowed Trubisky to finish out quarterback duties. He led the team on a seven-play, 53-yard drive that ended with a perfectly executed bootleg that allowed the backup quarterback to walk four yards into the endzone for his first touchdown with the Bills. Trubisky completed his only pass attempt for 8 yards and added another 10 yards rushing.

It marked the second consecutive week that Trubisky was able to play in relief of Allen during a Bills blowout. He also completed his only pass in the 43-21 win over the Washington Football team on September 26 and added a 22-yard run. The pair of strong performances have earned Trubisky some public apologies from those who said he was at fault for the Bears failing to reach expectations his four seasons there. Trubisky had a total of 10,609 passing yards and 64 touchdowns with 37 interceptions during his time in Chicago.

Mitch Trubisky took Matt Nagy’s offense to the playoffs twice. He may be the greatest QB of all time. — Mike Rose (@MikeRose4310) September 27, 2021

I feel like we as a city may owe Mitchell Trubisky an apology if this is how he was being coached. — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) September 26, 2021

Others noted that the fault in Chicago seems to belong squarely to head coach Matt Nagy and not on Trubisky, the former No. 2 overall pick who lost his job as starter last season before signing a one-year contract with the Bills. Commentator Phil Simms said as much this week, saying the Bears have plenty of talent on offense but can’t seem to get it together under Nagy.

“There are issues with the roster at offensive line and running back, but after that I think the roster is pretty good,” Simms said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “I look at the bigger issue being the coaching, more than anything, on the offensive side of the ball. You can’t say anything about the defense. The talent’s awesome. Chuck Pagano, awesome. Offense, yeah it’s a little bit of a Nagy/Pace combination there, where yeah the scheme stinks, they’re not coached well, they’re not disciplined, there’s no physicality.”

Nagy's system doesn't work. Trubisky proved it. Foles, his hand-picked guy, proved it. Dalton was on his way toward proving it. Every QB who's played for Nagy has proven it. Ryan Pace has a choice: Let Fields be another sacrificial lamb or commit to QB over coach. Now. #Bears — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) September 28, 2021

Trubisky Could See More Chances in Buffalo

Bills fans could see a lot more of Trubisky over the course of the season — meaning more potential chances for Bears fans to regret the quarterback who got away. The Bills reportedly convinced Trubisky to turn down larger offers to serve as Allen’s backup, selling him on the chance to play under the same coaching staff that helped Allen make a massive jump between his second and third seasons.

In an interview with SiriusXM NFL radio, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the plan is for Trubisky to back up Allen for one year, take advantage of the chances to prove himself to be a capable NFL quarterback, and then move into a new opportunity where he can return to starting.

“What we sold to him and his agent is, ‘Just come here for a reboot. Work with Josh Allen and our other quarterbacks, Jake Fromm (and) Davis Webb, (offensive coordinator) Brian Daboll and (quarterbacks coach) Ken Dorsey,” Beane said. “Come here, have a reset year and just be a part of what we’re doing here.”

