Bills Trade Proposal for 49ers $100 Million WR ‘Too Good to Pass’

It’s no secret that the Buffalo Bills are in a rough spot after trading superstar Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. In addition to the massive financial hit, Buffalo needs a new No. 1 wide receiver.

Buffalo could try to fill the massive void by selecting a wide receiver in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bills could also swing big to trade for a proven talent like San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk is entering the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. The 2020 first-rounder is set to earn a fully guaranteed salary of $14.1 million in 2024. If the Niners can’t figure out a long-term deal with Aiyuk, or use the franchise tag, he’ll enter free agency in 2025. According to Spotrac.com, Aiyuk’s market value demands a four-year $99.8 million contract.

The price to land Aiyuk is steep and requires serious salary cap gymnastics. However, if San Francisco is willing to accept a second-rounder in a trade, Buffalo might have to pounce.

WROC-TV’s Thad Brown posted on Sunday, April 14, “I like Aiyuk, but don’t think his next 4 years will be better than the last 4 with Diggs. Adding him likely puts the #Bills back on the same salary cap constricted conveyor they’ve been trying to get off this offseason. Would rather take a swing with all the good rooks in this draft. Now, if Beane can somehow land him for a 2nd… sure. That value is probably too good to pass.”

The Bills ate $31 million to immediately part ways with the Diggs, the most ever for a player other than a quarterback in a single season, The Buffalo News reported. However, the Bills also cleared $18.5 million for 2025, which gives the team breathing room to consider adding Aiyuk.

Last season, Aiyuk registered 75 catches for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns. Pro Football Focus ranked Aiyuk as the second-best receiver in the league with a 91.5 overall grade. He recorded just 2 drops on 86 catchable targets.

49ers Star Brandon Aiyuk Is ‘Frustrated’ With His Contract Situation

Brandon Aiyuk could still get traded; this does not mean he won't. #49ers GM John Lynch has made it clear they want to keep him long-term. Aiyuk has implied he deserves to get paid as a top receiver and has hinted he's getting frustrated. There's a gap they'd have to bridge for… https://t.co/RbZEfODAPL — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 14, 2024



While Aiyuk has not formally requested a trade, he “could still get traded,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov posted on Sunday.

“#49ers GM John Lynch has made it clear they want to keep him long-term. Aiyuk has implied he deserves to get paid as a top receiver and has hinted he’s getting frustrated. There’s a gap they’d have to bridge for this all to get resolved, but as of today, Aiyuk has not told the 49ers he wants out. That’s where things stand.”

Earlier in the week, Aiyuk added fuel to the trade rumors by unfollowing the 49ers on Instagram. Aiyuk also made it clear he’s not taking a discounted deal while appearing on “The Night Cap” podcast last month.

“I’m trying to get what I deserve,” Aiyuk said. “I feel like this season, this season playing football, I figured out who I was as a person and a player, what I bring to the table, what I bring to the locker room, what I bring to the organization. And just the value I hold when I walk in that building.”

What are the Bills Willing to Give Up to Replace Stefon Diggs?



Bills general manager Brandon Beane knows he needs to find quarterback Josh Allen a new X-receiver. The team’s top receivers include Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins, and tight end Dalton Kincaid.

“Are we better today? Probably not,” Beane told reporters after trading Diggs. “It’s a work in progress, and we’re going to continue to work on that. I would hope that people know I’m competitive as hell… and I ain’t giving in. We’re gonna work through this and we’re going to continue to look. I’m confident in the guys we have on the roster and I’m confident in the staff that helps me.”

Several analysts urge Beane to make a blockbuster trade to fly up the draft board to land a top receiver like Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze. However, unless the Bills are 100% confident in one of those players, it’s hard to imagine Beane taking such a big risk on an unknown prospect. While it’s a less exciting move, there’s plenty of talent available at No. 28 if Beane stays pat.