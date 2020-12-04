Bills Safety Jordan Poyer is ‘Addicted to the Grind’ According to Teammate

Four years ago the Buffalo Bills signed a young and emerging safety to pair alongside free safety Micah Hyde.

In his first four seasons in the NFL, Bills safety Jordan Poyer hadn’t made much noise. He had only started 10 games, including the first six of the 2015 season. But, in the sixth game of the season, Poyer suffered a nasty lacerated kidney injury that knocked him out for the rest of the season.

To that point, he had never recorded more than 50 tackles in a season and he was entering his first offseason as a free agent. Almost immediately, the Bills picked up him.

Jordan Poyer Used Injury as Motivation to Excel on the Bills | Beyond Blue & RedSafety Jordan Poyer and wife Rachel Bush recall the injury that altered his NFL career path from the Cleveland Browns, and ultimately led him to signing with the Buffalo Bills in 2017. Subscribe to the Buffalo Bills YT Channel: https://bufbills.co/2Yhjq9j For More Bills NFL Action: https://bufbills.co/2SAUXZd #BuffaloBills #Bills #NFL For more Bills action: https://www.buffalobills.com/ Like… 2020-03-20T01:07:38Z

Now, anytime Poyer speaks with the media, it’s hard not to hear the determination in his voice. He wants to be the best version of himself and he’ll do whatever it takes to get to that level.

In 2020, Poyer is seeing that pay off as he’s arguably having his best season yet.

In 11 games, he’s tallied 93 total tackles, which is the highest total for a safety in the NFL, and he also leads the entire NFL in solo tackles. Poyer has essentially been everywhere for the Bills defense as he’s also forced a fumble, picked off two passes and has also tied a career-high with two sacks.

He’s at the top of his game, yet he can still nitpick his game on where he wants to get better.

“There are a lot of things that I can continue to work on,” Poyer said on Wednesday during a video conference call. “But, like I said, I just want to continue to get better, play the best football that I can, and be the best version of myself.”

That type of answer is nothing new for Poyer, but according to Hyde, it’s true.

The pair have been playing alongside each other since 2016 when they both joined the Bills and they’ve quickly become one of the best safety duos in the NFL. But when asked what sticks out about Poyer, Hyde’s answer said it all.

“He’s addicted to the grind and he’s addicted to getting better,” Hyde said on Thursday during a video conference call. “I’m gonna go in the weight room right now and I guarantee you he’s already in there. He watches a lot of film and he literally just loves the process. He loves the game of football and he’s one of those guys that eats, sleeps, and dreams about football. That’s his mindset.”

Follow the Heavy on Bills Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Jordan Poyer is Finally Getting the Recognition He Deserves

Since joining Buffalo, Poyer has recorded more than 100 tackles twice and had 95 during his first season in Buffalo. He is also on pace to set a new career-high in tackles this season. Last season, he tallied 107 total tackles, forced three fumbles, and picked off two passes.

Despite his statistics, the strong safety from Buffalo hasn’t gotten any recognition in recent years. In fact, Poyer has never really gotten any recognition, which is something Hyde believes that he deserves.

“He hasn’t been getting the recognition that he deserves and I know you guys are probably tired of hearing that,” Hyde said. “That’s been the case since we got here though. He’s been playing lights out for us though. He can rush the quarterback, he can tackle, he can cover, he can do it all for us.”

Poyer might finally be starting to get the recognition he deserves. After never making a Pro Bowl, it looks like Poyer may be on the way to earning his first Pro Bowl nomination. As of Thursday morning, Poyer was leading the AFC strong safety category in Pro Bowl votes.

Although there’s a good shot Poyer gets the spot, Hyde said there’s no way he misses out with the season he’s having.

“He’s been a Pro Bowl player for us the last four years and he better get it this year,” Hyde said. “There’s no way in my mind he can not get it this year just because of what he’s been able to do.”

Poyer and Hyde Are A Match Made in Heaven

They may not get the recognition in Buffalo, but Hyde and Poyer have been one of the best safety tandems in the league at the back end of one of the best defenses in the league.

The numbers haven’t been there this season, but in terms of yards allowed, the Bills had a top-three defense the past two seasons. Hyde and Poyer were a big part of their defensive success as the Bills only allowed 195.2 passing yards per game last season, which was the fourth-lowest in the league.

After almost four full seasons together, Hyde said his bond with Poyer makes them that much better together.

“I think with Po, I always know what he’s thinking and where’s he’s going to be at and he knows the same about me,” Hyde said. “We’ve been in this defense long enough to know our strengths and our weakness and what we can do to mess up the quarterback with disguises and all that.”

The bond runs deeper than that though as well. The two have become very close since joining up in Buffalo and Hyde is hoping they stay together for a long time.

“I wouldn’t want to be here with anyone else,” Hyde said. “21, he is a beast he is a dog. I love playing with him, we make each other better and If I’m not all-pro he’s not all-pro. As individuals were an all-pro tandem and you can’t convince me otherwise.”

READ NEXT