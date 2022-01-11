Bills QB Josh Allen Reveals Concerning Ailment Before Playoff Game

Just days before the highly-anticipated Wild Card playoff game against the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen revealed why he’s not super excited to play in what’s predicted to be single-digit temperatures on Saturday, January 15.

While speaking with the press on Tuesday, January 11, the 25-year-old franchise star said staying dry and warm will be a “big task,” per 13 WHAM’s Dan Fetes, because he suffers from poor circulation.

Because of this ailment, “His toes get real cold quick,” News 1 Buffalo’s Jon Scott tweeted. So when the defense is at work, he “gets close to heaters by [the] bench to help” keep his feet warm.

"It's not fun getting hit in the cold… getting up off the ground is just a little more exhausting throughout the game." – Josh Allen on playing in single-digit temperatures forecasted for Saturday night. The real challenge will be keeping his toes dry and warm#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/MsDWbEP1RM — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) January 11, 2022

While a wide range of symptoms can indicate poor circulation, according to Medical News Today, a lack of blood flow from the heart to a person’s hands and feet, can cause sensations of pins and needles, swelling, fatigue, cramping, and in some cases, cognitive dysfunction.

Josh Allen makes it look easy in the snowpic.twitter.com/8Z11wRKMwu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 2, 2022

However, Allen’s main focus is doing whatever he can to help the team win. Playing in what will feel like “0-degree temperatures” on Saturday night — “It’s going to be hard for both teams to catch the ball and hard for both teams to hit but the team that figures it out faster will put themselves in a good chance to win,” Allen said.

While numerous players choose to wear long sleeves under their jerseys when playing in freezing cold weather, Allen says he’s “not a big sleeve guy.” In fact, he believes that playing with sleeves “hurts with ball security,” and won’t be wearing them even if it’s 0 degrees.

As for the fans attending the game in person at Highmark Stadium, center Mitch Morse offered a hilarious solution to help everyone stay warm: “A beer jacket,” which he says is “fantastic” for Bills games.

Mitch Morse shared a quick history lesson with us today [can someone fact check this?] He said the chef on the Titanic jumped off the boat but survived because he was so drunk. He brought this up when asked by @kfitz134 about the forecast on Saturday #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/ssqVLq8BTN — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 11, 2022

“Morse says there’s a huge sense of pride knowing Highmark Stadium will be packed on Saturday night even with how cold it will be… he then said he contemplates how inebriated everyone will be HAHA,” Glab tweeted.

Allen Says It’s Mind Over Matter When It Comes to Playing in the Cold

Unfortunately, players on the Bills roster can’t rock a “beer jacket” during Saturday’s game, and playing outside in Buffalo in January is no easy task.

“It’s not fun getting hit in the cold,” Allen said. “It’s not fun catching passes in the cold. Getting up off the ground is more exhausting in the cold.”

The @BuffaloBills will Host the @Patriots on Saturday January 15th and will kick off at 8:15PM EST A SNOW PLAYOFF GAME. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/lhcBrROyfU — Ryan Lampman (@OneBuffaloRyan) January 10, 2022

Bills Wire reporter Maddy Glab tweeted, “Josh Allen says the cold is more of a mental barrier than a physical one and they’ll have to [do] everything possible to not let the elements get in the way.”

Stefon Diggs Says Playing In Negative Temperatures ‘Ain’t Nothin’

Stefon Diggs already preparing for single-digit temperatures on Saturday:#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/ahJYeZZF5g — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) January 11, 2022

As for Stefon Diggs, who’s Allen’s No. 1 wide receiver, he’s not at all stressed about playing in crazy cold weather. “This ain’t nothin,’ Diggs said on Tuesday. “I’ll be alright.”

Diggs, who spent the five years of his NFL career playing with the Minnesota Vikings, is no stranger to shivering temperatures. Diggs said that while trainers are wonderful in always rushing to give him a coat while on the sidelines, he doesn’t need one.

“Minnesota was negative 21 on regular basis,” Diggs said. “So, I’m not too much of a complainer. And I played in one of the coldest games in history. We played in the playoffs against Seattle, it was negative something.”

The weather when the Vikings faced the Seahawks in 2016 was indeed frightful, and according to Sports Illustrated, ranks as the third-coldest game in NFL history. The weather was six degrees below zero, with a wind chill of -20.

