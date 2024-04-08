Bills QB Josh Allen & Ex-Girlfriend Both Attend Jaguars WR’s Wedding

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his former longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, broke up nearly a year ago. However, the close friendships Williams formed with players’ wives and girlfriends over the past seven years remain intact.

Allen and Williams each traveled to Scottsdale, Arizona over the weekend to see Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk marry Ozzy (Ozkan) Kirk on April 6. Former Bills backup quarterback Kyle Allen and fiancée Summer Juraszek, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and his wife, Marissa, also attended the wedding.

Allen was spotted at pre-wedding festivities, while Williams shared several photos from the nuptials at the Silverleaf Country Club on her Instagram page. She captioned the post, “Best night celebrating the Kirk’s !! 🖤🥹.” Right before the Bills star and Williams broke up, the former couple went on a group vacation to Mexico with Kyle Allen, Juraszek, and the Kirks.

On their wedding night, the Kirks served guests Caesar salad, surf and turf with filet mignon and roasted lobster tail, garlic mashed potatoes, and vegetables. For dessert, vanilla bean and red velvet cake.

Williams previously served as a bridesmaid at Bills cornerback Taron Johnson‘s wedding to Meg DiMarco in June 2023. The guest list included Jordan Poyer and Rachel Bush, Micah and Amanda Hyde, Isaiah, and Maya Hodgins, Dean and Marlan Marlowe, Ed Oliver, Dane Jackson, Tre’Davious White and Ikea Perrier, Jerry and Meghan Hughes, along with Matt and Brittany Barkley.

Josh Allen Is in a Serious Relationship With Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld

Less than two months after splitting with Williams, Allen started dating Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld. Amid the longest strike in TV and film history, Steinfeld spent the bulk of the NFL season in Buffalo. While she avoids the jumbotron, the “Love Myself” singer attended nearly every Bills game in 2023, both home and away.

Allen keeps his relationship with Steinfeld incredibly private. While Allen and the “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” star keep a low profile, they have a “serious relationship,” a source told People on February 21.

“They always planned to spend more time together after his season ended,” the source noted. “Things have been going really well. They’re both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They’ve been on the same page with all of that.”

Allen is spending the offseason in Southern California, where he purchased a $7.2 million home last offseason, which is conveniently located near Steinfeld. The couple traveled to Paris for Fashion Week last month, during which Allen hilariously split his pants.

Brittany Williams Said Entering the Dating World at First was ‘Very Difficult’

During an appearance on the “Martinis & Bikinis” podcast in February, Williams opened up about her breakup with Allen for the first time.

The Fresno, California native spoke about moving to New York City and her dating life post living with the Madden ’24 cover star.

“I was with my ex-boyfriend for 10 years,” Williams said. “I would say that coming into the dating world was very, very, very difficult for me at first because I’m just like, I never thought I would be here again. But here I am, I am very happy now. The dating life in New York is absolutely crazy but it’s so much fun. It was so entertaining.”

While she greatly enjoyed her “Sex and the City” phase, “I think after a while you’re like dating isn’t always fun and games. It’s hard but it’s beautiful because it makes you realize everything you want and makes you not settle for anything more than that.”

“I’ve learned so much about myself. I’ve learned what I like and what I don’t like and I’m not going to entertain anything other than someone that I think is actually meant for me or whatever it is.”