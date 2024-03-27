Bills QB Josh Allen’s Comments on First-Round WRs Turns Heads

The Buffalo Bills are working hard to strengthen their roster ahead of the 2024 NFL season. While it’s unclear what the Bills plan to do with their first-round pick, quarterback Josh Allen might’ve just dropped a major hint.

During an appearance on “The QB Room” podcast, Allen’s former backup, Kyle Allen, asked who he “loved” receiver-wise coming into the 2024 draft.

“The top three guys, Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, and Marvin Harrison Jr. are all three pretty great prospects,” Allen said. “Then you get to that kinda second-ish tier if you will, of Brian Thomas, Adonai Mitchell, I think Keon Coleman, Troy Franklin, Xavier Worthy are all there, Xavier Legette.”

The list of receivers Allen named immediately raised some eyebrows, as the players he named fit the exact mold of what Buffalo needs. While his Top 3 are unlikely to be available at No. 28, the rest could be legit targets.

SI’s Anthony Licciardi wrote, “His list may provide some clues as to what he and his team are thinking. Each of those second-tier targets, except Worthy, profiles as X receivers, largely in the mold of [Gabe] Davis,” who left to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

“While some after more fluid athleticism, natural separation skills, or better after-the-catch efforts, they would presumably slide into his spot on the depth chart. Other early-round names like Georgia’s Ladd McConkey and Washington’s combination of Ja’Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan, weren’t named. None of them fit that aforementioned archetype.”

After hearing Allen’s comments, several fans believe this means the Bills are definitely drafting a receiver in the first round.

Josh Allen Could Be Setting Up Smoke Screen of the Bills’ Plan for the 2024 Draft

While it’s clear Allen did his research on this year’s draft class, what he’s not saying could also be a hint. His comments may be a smoke screen for whatever direction Bills general manager Brandon Beane is leaning.

While the Bills need an X-receiver, McConkey has the kind of versatility head coach Sean McDermott loves.

“McConkey is one of the best route runners in this class,” Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema wrote. “But, unlike some stereotypical expectations, he doesn’t just have quick speed; he also has good long speed. He is a slot guy at the next level due to size, but a more versatile one because of that all-around speed.”

The Bills clear another $10 million in cap space with Tre’Davious White‘s June 1 release and with 11 picks in this year’s draft, they could try to move up the board. Buffalo traded up last year and hit a home run with tight end Dalton Kincaid, who broke the franchise record for rookie receptions (73). Whatever the plan is, Beane knows he can’t whiff on this year’s picks.

“We need to hit this draft,” Beane said during his end-of-season presser. “If you don’t hit in the draft when you get in this cap situation, it really shows.” While Allen is kept in the loop on key roster decisions, it’s Beane who ultimately pulls the trigger.

Even After Signing Curtis Samuel & Mack Hollins, Drafting a WR Is a ‘Screaming Need’

Buffalo signed Curtis Samuel to a three-year, $24 million contract, who thrives in the slot or Z. They also added wide receiver Mack Hollins, but his one-year, $2.6 million contract isn’t starter money. Landing another wide receiver remains a “screaming draft need,” The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia wrote.

“In a deep draft class, the Bills indeed have options. They should be able to find a good prospect who fits the X-receiver role at some point.

“But if they want to take a big swing, setting them up with someone who could eventually become their top receiver after Stefon Diggs moves on in the next one to four years, it’s beginning to look like they can’t wait around.”

If Beane trades up, Harrison Jr, Nabers, Odunze, and Thomas Jr. “would all be excellent fits in the Bills’ system.”