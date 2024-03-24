Bills Head Coach Breaks Silence on Abruptly Cutting 6 Starters

The Buffalo Bills are undergoing major changes ahead of the 2024 NFL season. That message was clear after the Bills released six veterans on March 6.

It was an unprecedented day in franchise history when in the span of a few hours, Buffalo abruptly cut Jordan Poyer, Siran Neal, Deonte Harty, Nyheim Hines, Tre’Davious White, and Mitch Morse.

The Bills needed to get cap-compliant, as they entered the offseason $43.3 million over the $255.4 million limit. Buffalo is also working toward building a younger roster. Speaking to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on March 24, Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke about the wave of cuts for the first time.

“Every year you start anew, and you keep that first game in front of you and that’s what you focus on,” McDermott said. “People want to say this and that, but every year is different.

“We’ve had to make a lot of changes to get underneath the cap, let’s just start there. So with our roster right now, we’re a work in progress, and we’ll see where we get to, but the most important thing is that everyone understands their roles and embraces their roles.”

While McDermott is proud of what the Bills accomplished last year, their overall goal remains the same. “We’re all still with one eye on the world championship, that’s what drives us every morning when we get up.”

Sean McDermott Defended Bills QB Josh Allen Against ‘Narrow-Minded’ Criticism’

At the end of the day, McDermott is looking to surround quarterback Josh Allen with the best talent possible. While critics suggest the team’s Super Bowl window is closing, and scrutinize Allen’s high volume of interceptions, 32 over the past two seasons, McDermott’s not having it.

Over the past two seasons, Allen completed 64.9% of his passes for 8,589 yards and 64 touchdowns. He also registered 235 carries for 1,286 yards and 22 rushing scores. Not having won the Super Bowl can’t be the only litmus test of the team’s success, McDermott told

“I think like anything, when you talk about the Bills, whether it’s Josh (Allen), myself, our team, we’ve had so much success,” he said. “What’s left for Josh and for all of us is to take that one more step that we need to take.”

“To say we haven’t had success or Josh hasn’t had success, I think would be kind of narrow-minded. It’s hard to win in the NFL, so you kind of regroup every year, and you take it one game at a time. But we’re all looking for Josh to really be that face of the franchise, like he’s been, and continuing to evolve, like he’s always done.”

Sean McDermott’s Defense Will Look Very Different in 2024



McDermott, who’s also the Bills defensive coordinator, will be coaching a very different roster in 2024. In addition to the slew of cuts, Buffalo said goodbye to Leonard Floyd and Tyrel Dodson in free agency. As for All-Pro safety Micah Hyde, he appears to still be mulling over retirement.

Among the flurry of changes, the Bills re-signed Taylor Rapp to a three-year, $10.6 million contract and added safety Mike Edwards from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo extended Taron Johnson, making him the highest-paid nickel corner in the league. The Bills also signed linebacker Nicholas Morrow, and defensive tackle Austin Johnson.