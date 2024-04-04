Former Bills $96 Million Star Posts Message After Surprise Trade

The Buffalo Bills surprised the NFL world by trading superstar Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans on Wednesday, April 3.

Diggs, who signed a $96 million extension with Buffalo ahead of the 2022 NFL season, was under contract through 2027. While there were years of obvious tension between the Bills and their No. 1 wide receiver, a trade seemed nearly impossible until after the 2024 season.

But the breakup couldn’t wait. The Bills were willing to eat over $31 million in dead money to immediately part ways. To facilitate the trade, Buffalo also sent Houston a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. In exchange, the Bills received a 2025 second-rounder.

Diggs broke his silence on the abrupt departure on Instagram, penning a heartfelt goodbye to Bills Mafia. He wrote, “I can’t begin to express the amount of love and respect I have for the city of Buffalo ♥️💙. Four of the best years of my life, the city welcomed me with open arms. I’m forever grateful for you all and the @buffalobills organization!

“Something special was built over these years with some very special men, that will always have a place in my heart. Billsmafia, so many great memories created throughout the years. Those games were crazy because of you. Sadly good things come to an end until we meet again ♾️ 14.”

Bills fans are still processing the news. Diggs already deleted every other Instagram photo from his tenure with the Bills after the season ended, which he does every year.

Diggs thrived in Buffalo, earning his first All-Pro honors in 2020 and making four straight Pro Bowl appearances. Catching passes from Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Diggs surpassed 1,000 receiving yards all four seasons. The Maryland alum finishes his tenure in Buffalo with 445 receptions for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns.

The Bills Decision to Trade Stefon Diggs to Houston Happened ‘Rather Quickly’



Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters on Wednesday that numerous teams reached out about acquiring Diggs over the years, but the deal didn’t come together until this week.

The Athletic concurred, “The deal came together rather quickly. According to a source briefed on the matter, the Texans presented the Bills with an offer for Diggs on Tuesday, which set forward a 24-hour period of internal discussions by the Bills about dealing their star receiver.

“Those discussions even looped in ownership. The Bills agreed to the deal shortly before 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, when Beane called Diggs to inform him of the trade.”

Before free agency started, the Bills released six key veterans to free up cap space. After a flurry of moves and contract restructures, the Bills had approximately $7 million in space. With Diggs gone, they take a $4 million cap hit that “pulls us down into (around $3 million) in cap space,” Beane noted. However, Buffalo will receive an extra $10 million with Tre’Davious White’s designated June 1 release.

While this stings financially, the Bills proved they can win without Diggs in the back half of the season. He failed to deliver in the Bills’ playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Trading Diggs, who turns 31 in November, immediately opens up $27.3 million in cap space for 2025.

The Bills Will Look to Replace Stefon Diggs in the 2024 NFL Draft & Free Agency

TRADE: Bills trading WR Stefon Diggs to the Texans in exchange for a 2025 2nd-round pick. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/Gtg7jOKeNW — NFL (@NFL) April 3, 2024



As it stands, the Bills’ top receivers on the roster are Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins, and tight end Dalton Kincaid.

With a deep class of receivers entering the 2024 NFL draft, Beane is predicted to trade up and snag a top prospect like Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, Marvin Harrison Jr., or Brian Thomas Jr.

Beane also strongly suggested they won’t just be adding talent via the draft. “There’s still veterans out there. We’ll still look and see if there’s someone that would fit,” Beane said. “And even if we don’t get the player that everyone is looking for in April, it doesn’t mean there’s not other ways to do it. We have to remember the roster building is always continuing.”

“We don’t play games until September,” Beane said. “I’m going to turn over every stone to add depth and competition.”