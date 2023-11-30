Megan Denise: Mother of Von Miller’s 2 Kids Turns Off IG Comments

An arrest warrant was issued for Buffalo Bills superstar Von Miller, Dallas police confirmed to 5 NBC DFW. Miller, 34, is accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend on November 29.

While the girlfriend’s name was not revealed, “The couple have two children together,” the news outlet reported. Megan Denise, who shares two sons with Miller, has shut off the comments on her Instagram page.

Miller and Denise welcomed Valor on August 16, 2021. Victory was born on February 7, 2023. In October, Denise posted photos of Valor wearing his father’s jersey during a visit to Highmark Stadium.

Shortly after signing his six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills in 2022, Miller told The Athletic that Valor and his mother were moving to the Dallas area.

In Texas, a charge of assaulting a pregnant woman is considered a third-degree felony. After reviewing the arrest-warrant affidavit, The Dallas Morning News reported the woman told police that she was six weeks pregnant.

According to affadvit, “The woman shared a photo with police showing a positive pregnancy test and a screenshot of texts with Miller that discussed the child’s possible due date and the location of an upcoming doctor’s appointment.”

After news of the arrest warrant broke, the Bills issued the following statement: “This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

The Arrest-Warrant Affidavit Details Physical Abuse During the Alleged Assault

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Bills all-pro pass rusher Von Miller has a warrant out for his arrest due to a domestic violence case in Dallas, per @wfaa Miller's longtime pregnant girlfriend has accused him of assaulting her at their home in Dallas on Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/zbn2jHxvNA — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 30, 2023



The Dallas Morning News reported, “Police allege in the court document that the argument, which started over upcoming travel plans, began about 10:40 a.m. in the main bedroom of their apartment. The woman then went into their home office and slammed the door, which made Miller ‘visibly angry.'”

After telling the woman to “get out,” the affidavit states he “shoved and pushed her.” While she yelled for him to stop, “Miller continued to push the woman as he stepped on her feet, which caused her to fall back into a chair… He then put a hand on her neck and applied pressure for 3 to 5 seconds, according to the affidavit, which police say caused pain but not difficulty breathing. As she continued to try to gather her belongings, Miller grabbed her phone, threw her laptop on the floor and stomped on it.”

“As she tried to pick up her laptop, Miller yanked her hair, pulling a chunk of it out and causing her to collapse, the affidavit says. She got up and began to record Miller on her phone, which she put in her pocket, police wrote in the affidavit.”

“Police responded to the apartment condominium and saw the woman had ‘minor abrasions’ on her left hand, as well as bruising on her abdomen, left bicep and neck that was ‘consistent with applied pressure,’ the affidavit read.”

Miller, a future NFL Hall of Famer, has not yet commented on the matter.

Von Miller was Investigated By Police For an ‘Undisclosed Matter’ With Megan Denise in 2021



In January 2021, while a member of the Denver Broncos, Miller was investigated by police in Parker, Colorado for an “undisclosed matter,” after Denise leaked disturbing texts she claimed were from the Super Bowl 50 MVP.

The messages read, “I’m honestly praying for a miscarriage,” and “I hate you!.. You go get yours! Believe that,” per The Washington Post. Denise wrote on her Instagram Stories, “My heart goes out to any woman/ or man who is or has ever dealt with mental, physical, or verbal abuse. Praying death on me and mine was enough!!”

The Moore Waisted owner later denied any physical abuse. She posted on her Instagram Stories, “In light of recent media reports regarding my relationship with Von, I feel that I need to address a couple of things. First and foremost, at no point in our relationship was there any type of physical abuse or violence by Von, whatsoever. For anyone to say otherwise, or to speculate such, is wrong.

“With regards to my social media posts, a part was misconstrued and taken out of context. I do regret making a private situation public, and in doing so, bringing unwanted attention to both Von and myself.”

WFAA reported, “The 18th Judicial District, the district attorney’s office for the city, declined to move forward with charges against Miller.”