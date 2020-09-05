Bears Make Final Decision on Khalil Mack’s Younger Brother Ledarius

It’s looking like fans of the Chicago Bears will not be getting a double dose of Mack after all. The team announced it has cut Ledarius Mack, younger brother of All-Pro linebacker Khalil, although he could very well wind up on the team’s 16-player practice squad.

Mack was a major long shot to make the roster, as the Bears have a loaded defense and solid linebacking corps. Still, the idea of the Mack brothers on the same team was is an undeniably appealing one.

Additional players waived by #Bears today: Rodney Adams

Xavier Crawford

Reggie Davis

Dieter Eiselen

Jesper Horsted

Thomas Ives

Ledarius Mack

Lachavious Simmons

Rashad Smith — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 5, 2020

Ledarius Mack was one of 11 undrafted free agents the Bears signed after the 2020 NFL Draft, and the buzz heading into camp said he would have a chance to make the squad if he could carve out a role on special teams.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Ledarius Mack: UDFA Out of Buffalo

Like his older brother, Ledarius attended the University at Buffalo. In two seasons with the Bulls, Mack had 13.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks and four forced fumbles. He made All-MAC conference second team his senior year, but he went undrafted before Chicago picked him up in March.

Ledarius is smaller than Khalil; he’s listed as 6-1, 240 pounds, but he’s got the work ethic to make up for being on the smaller side, according to his college coach at Buffalo, Lance Liepold.

“His size probably held him back from being drafted, but you see the work ethic, the effort and all those things he brought to our program,” Leipold said. “He just kept getting better. I know the NFL is not necessarily into developing players, but he has not come close to reaching his ceiling yet — and he has the drive and the work ethic to achieve that.”

Mack Could Be Likely Practice Squad Candidate

Don’t be surprised if the younger Mack winds up getting signed to the Bears’ practice squad soon.

“He walks around here like he’s 10 feet tall, which is exactly what you’d expect,” Bears outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino said about Ledarius, adding: “Talented young player. Right place, right time. He’s got a chance.”

Regardless of what happens, it’s clear his big brother is beyond proud.

When he was asked last month to give a scouting report on his younger brother, Khalil had this to say: “He’s jumping out on film,” Mack said. “Very explosive, very explosive. You can tell that he’s talented. Things that [are] gonna affect that decision — it’s gonna come down to special teams. How he’ll be used out there, whatever that may be, but all in all, what I’ve seen, man, I’m proud of him.”

If Mack clears waivers, look for the Bears to put him on the practice squad, unless they have better special teams and linebacking depth in mind.

READ NEXT: Bears HC Matt Nagy Literally Gets a Feel for TE Cole Kmet’s Power: [WATCH]