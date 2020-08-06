Bears Coach Talks ‘Stoic’ Khalil Mack & ’10 Foot Tall’ Brother LeDarius

Quarterbacks slated to face Khalil Mack and the Chicago Bears defense this season had better prepare themselves. Members of the Bears’ coaching staff met with the media over Zoom Thursday, providing updates and early sneak peaks into the start of training camp — and early word on All-Pro linebacker Mack and his younger brother LeDarius, an undrafted free agent, is more than a little promising.

Outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino, who is working directly with the Mack bothers, said the following about Khalil a month ago:

“He’s training like I have never seen anybody train before. Motivation is not an issue with Khalil; never has been. But what I’ll tell you is that he has approached this offseason with something to prove — and that’s something that I think we all can be encouraged by. I think that that’s something that’s exciting, when a player of his caliber approaches his work the way he has approached it.”

Now, a month later, Monachino has given another update regarding the Brothers Mack — and it has to have Bears fans at least a wee bit excited.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can keep up and weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Monachino on Khalil Mack: ‘He’s Stoic’

When describing the elder Mack’s attitude and mindset heading into the upcoming season, Monachino summed it up in three short words: “Khalil is stoic.”

Asked to describe Khalil Mack, #Bears OLBs coach Ted Monachino nails it.

"Khalil," he said, "is stoic." — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 6, 2020

Here’s why that’s a scary thought: stoicism implies a sort of emotionless strength in the face of adversity, and the Bears have seen plenty of that since Mack’s arrival in 2018. Chicago saw its storybook 2018 campaign cut short by one of the more infamous kicks in recent memory, and the team followed it up with a beyond disappointing 8-8 season in which many criticized Mack specifically after he had the second-lowest sack total of his six-year career.

Mack is in the prime of his career, and he likely wants to silence any and all critics with his play on the field. His coaches describing him as stoic to start training camp — a month before the season even starts — should put fear into the hearts of every opponent he’s set to face.

Monachino on LeDarius Mack: ‘He’s Got a Chance’

Monachino also spoke about undrafted rookie LeDarius Mack Thursday, and he revealed the younger Mack still has a chance to make the roster, while also displaying the appropriate amount of confidence needed at this level.

“He walks around here like he’s 10 feet tall, which is exactly what you’d expect,” Monachino said about LeDarius Mack, adding: “Talented young player. Right place, right time. He’s got a chance.”

Bears outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino said of rookie Ledarius Mack: "He walks around here like he's 10 feet tall, which is exactly what you'd expect. … Talented young player. Right place, right time. He's got a chance." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 6, 2020

Monachino said earlier this summer that he was extremely excited to see both Mack brothers in the linebackers room, admitting he was curious to watch how they played off each other both on and off the field.

While it’s far too early to tell if LeDarius will make the team — it certainly won’t be easy with Barkevious Mingo and fifth-round pick Trevis Gipson likely roster locks — it will come down to whether he can beat out Isaiah Irving for the final outside linebacker spot. Right now, it’s one of the more exciting position battles happening, and will certainly be worth keeping an eye on moving forward.

READ NEXT: Bears Land Rising QB, Tarik Cohen Replacement in Early 2021 Mock Draft