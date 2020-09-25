Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison Tweets Bears May Be His Next Stop

Cordarrelle Patterson is at it again. The Chicago Bears‘ All-Pro kick returner, wideout and sometimes running back took to Twitter Friday in an attempt to recruit yet another player to the team. Patterson has tried (and failed) to recruit the likes of Tom Brady and Teddy Bridgewater, among others, and now, he’s looking to add a formal divisional foe to the mix on defense.

Ever since nose tackle Eddie Goldman elected to opt out of the season due to concerns related to the coronavirus, fans and analysts alike have clamored for former Giants and Lions standout Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison to come to Chicago to help fill the void in the middle of the field. Now, Patterson has joined those calling for Harrison to be a Bear, while adding him to his ever-growing list of recruits.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Bears Need Help at Nose Tackle Now More Than Ever

NFL analyst Adam Schefter Tweeted Thursday that Harrison had plans to visit the Seattle Seahawks at some point next week. Schefter also noted that three other teams have also shown interest in the 31-year-old veteran: the Bengals, the Packers and the Bears. Harrison had been considering opting out, but has since decided to play, and it it’s only a matter of time before he lands with one of his suitors.

Former NFL All-Pro DT Damon “Snacks” Harrison, who openly contemplated retirement last year, has decided to play this season and is scheduled to visit next week with the Seahawks, per source. The 31-year-old Harrison also has received interest from the Bears, Packers and Bengals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2020

The Bears’ rumored interest in Harrison comes at a time when they just got dealt another blow in the nose tackle department. John Jenkins, who has played over 33 percent of the team’s defensive snaps this year, was just placed on injured reserve after tearing a ligament in his thumb. Chicago signed 6’7″ 350+ pound defensive tackle Daniel McCullers off the Steelers’ practice squad this week, but McCullers would be nowhere near as effective at stopping the run as Harrison.

With the Bears needing nose tackle help yet again, Patterson went to work.

Snacks Harrison Tweets He’s ‘Gonna Set Up’ a Visit to Chicago Soon

In full recruitment mode, Patterson Tweeted at Harrison directly, asking the All-Pro if he had any plans on visiting Chicago. Harrison replied, answering in the affirmative: “We gonna set one up after my first visit,” he wrote, presumably referencing his upcoming trip to Seattle.

We gonna set one up after my first visit! — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) September 25, 2020

If the Bears could manage to woo Harrison away from Seattle (and Green Bay, if they’re still interested), it would be a huge victory in more ways than one. It would keep him away from other NFC competitors, and it would instantly improve their run defense.

Harrison started 15 games for the Lions last year, and he had two sacks, three tackles-for-loss and 49 tackles. In 2018, he led all nose tackles in run-defense grade, total run stops and run-stop percentage, according to Pro Football Focus. The Bears can afford him, and if he does indeed come for a visit, they should make him an offer if he looks good. The opportunity is there for Chicago to improve its already solid defense. They just have to seize it.

READ NEXT: Bears’ LB Khalil Mack Teaches Robert Quinn How to Do His Sack Celebration: [WATCH]