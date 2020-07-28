Bears Defensive Standout Opts Out Due to Health Concerns: [Report]

The Chicago Bears have seen their first player opt out of the 2020 season due to health concerns related to COVID-19. Stud nose tackle Eddie Goldman will sit this season out, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Sources: #Bears standout DT Eddie Goldman has informed the team he plans to opt out due to health concerns related to COVID-19. Goldman has been a standout in the middle of Chicago’s D since 2015. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2020

Goldman has been a stout — and very underrated — member of this defensive line since his arrival five years ago, and the Bears defense, formidable as it still is, just suffered a significant blow in losing Goldman. He was a Pro Bowl alternate last season, and he has started 63 games for Chicago over the last five seasons, compiling 12.5 sacks in that time. Goldman has also been a standout defender against the run — he has 17 tackles-for-loss in his career — and with defensive end Akiem Hicks coming back after being injured the majority of last season, the Bears will now be tested in a big way on defense.

Bears Get Salary Cap Credit Due to Goldman Opt Out

Per Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger, Chicago will receive a salary cap credit of $7.85 million in the wake of Goldman opting out, as his base salary this year was just under $5 million, and his roster bonus is $3 million. According to Spielberger, who’s a bit of an expert on the Bears’ cap situation, this will leave the team with around $19 million in cap space to work with.

The Bears will receive a salary cap credit of $7.85M for the 2020 season, as Eddie Goldman has a 2020 base salary of $4.75M and a 2020 roster bonus of $3M Both are fully guaranteed and will toll to 2021 and remain fully guaranteed Bears should have around $19M in 2020 cap space — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) July 28, 2020

The team will now be left with trying to fill the huge void left by one of their brightest young stars. Goldman is only 26, and is in the third year of his four-year, $42 million contract with the team.

READ NEXT: Bears’ All-Pro Makes Emphatic Statement About WR Allen Robinson