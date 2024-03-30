Bears Predicted to Repeat History, Trade Down in NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and the haul it brought back was almost unthinkably good. Just one year later, a similar opportunity is presenting itself to GM Ryan Poles.

Chicago doesn’t appear likely to deal the top pick again in 2024, which the team acquired from the Carolina Panthers via its blockbuster draft deal one offseason ago. Quarterback Caleb Williams is one of the most lauded prospects in recent memory, and the Bears traded three-year starter Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a conditional sixth-round pick just a couple of weeks past. The team is taking a quarterback early, and it is probably going to be Williams at No. 1.

However, Chicago also owns the 9th pick in a stocked draft that is likely to see as many as four quarterbacks come off the board in the top five selections. That formula is poised to leave a wealth of talent at numerous premier positions in the back half of the top 10, which should afford the Bears another chance to land a haul.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report predicted on Friday, March 29 that the franchise will trade out of the 9th spot and accomplish just that.