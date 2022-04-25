Bears WR Arrested, Gets ‘Verbally Confrontational’ With Police: Report

One of the top free agent acquisitions for the Chicago Bears was arrested in Pasco County, Florida over the weekend.

Wide receiver Byron Pringle was pulled over by police at approximately 6:15 p.m. ET on April 23 and charged with reckless driving, in addition to driving with a suspended license. TMZ was first to report the news on April 24.

Pringle was driving a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, which is registered to him, and according to the incident report obtained by TMZ, he was doing donuts in the car on a public roadway with a juvenile child, his son, in the back seat. There was also an adult male in the front passenger seat.

The cloud of smoke produced by the car burning rubber limited visibility of other drivers on the opposite-bound road, per Fox 13 News. When the Florida Highway Patrol asked for his driver’s license, they saw it had been suspended.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Pringle Was Also ‘Verbally Confrontational’

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Pringle “ignored” the “verbal commands” of the trooper who initially pulled him over “and then became verbally confrontational.” The receiver was arrested shortly after that with no further incident.

Pringle, 28, is one of the first free agents signed by new general manager Ryan Poles. The two have a previous connection from their time together in Kansas City, where Pringle spent the previous three seasons. The veteran wide receiver lives in Wesley Chapel, Florida, which is less than a mile from where the incident occurred, per the Sun-Times.

“That relationship was big because I’ve known him for a while,” Poles said about Pringle at the NFL owners meetings in March, per the team’s official website. “I know what [players] he was behind in Kansas City, and I know every time his number was called he was productive and he was dependable, and he’s tough.”

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Punishment Remains Unclear for Pringle

“They reached out to my agents and they give me the great opportunity to be able to come in here and compete and play with a young quarterback with young receivers, be able to give the guys, the receivers some like, basically that leadership role, in the receiver room,” Pringle said at his introductory press conference in March about signing with the Bears.

The punishment(s) for Pringle — from the league, the team and the state of Florida — remain unknown. He is currently charged with two misdemeanors. The Bears inked Pringle to a one-year contract with over $4 million guaranteed in March, so this isn’t the best way to start things off.

Over his three seasons in the league, Pringle, an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State, has played in 46 games, starting eight. He has 67 receptions for 898 yards and seven touchdowns in that time.

The last Bears player to get arrested was former cornerback Deiondre’ Hall, who was cited for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and interference in Cedar Falls, Iowa back in 2017.

READ NEXT: Patriots Help Bears One-Up Packers in New Draft Day Trade Proposal