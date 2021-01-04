Bulls Star Reveals How J.Cole Motivated Him Before Big Home Game [WATCH]

Two scoring guards in the NBA system is here to stay for a while. The Portland Trail Blazers have it in Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, the Washington Wizards have it with Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns have it with Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

LIVE: Coby White takes questions from the media after tonight’s win https://t.co/rUFjM7c50H — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 4, 2021

Prior to a season-ending injury Klay Thompson and Steph Curry were also a 1-2 punch as well!

The Chicago Bulls had a shootout last night.

Zach LaVine and Coby White combined for 62 points and went seven for 18 from downtown in their 118-108 win over the Luka DOncic-less Dallas Mavericks at the United Center.

While LaVine finished the game with 39 points, six rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes of action, White totaled 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the win.

After last night’s game I spoke with White about his laser focus and what got him going in last night’s game.

Apparently, recording artist and fellow North Carolina native, J.Cole got him going.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Two part question. One: What was your song of choice before you started playing today and what was in your Wheaties?

Coby White: [laughs] I mean, I listen to the same song before every game so I listen to ‘God’s Gift’ by J. Cole before every game and it kinda gets me locked in. And what do you mean what was in my Wheaties? [laughs]…

God's GiftProvided to YouTube by Universal Music Group God's Gift · J. Cole Cole World: The Sideline Story ℗ 2011 Roc Nation, LLC. Released on: 2011-09-27 Producer: J. Cole Composer Lyricist: Jermaine Cole Composer Lyricist: Milton Nascimento Auto-generated by YouTube. 2018-10-12T18:01:25Z

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: [laughs] Basically, what did you eat before the game because I mean, your motivation was kind of like how we talked about in the spring about you just going in and just being active and just doing what you need to do. It just seemed as though your focus in the game against the Mavericks was unmatched. What was different here then maybe a couple games ago?

Coby White: Nothing really. I was just doin’ my normal stuff. The coaching staff just wants me to be aggressive so tonight shots were falling for me, so I just try to impact the game any way I can, so that’s really the main thing for me. I can do whatever to help make this team win; whether it’s scoring, playing defense, rebounding the ball… you know, setting up my teammates to get open with the ball…tonight I just happen to be scoring with the ball but, tomorrow night or the next game I’m getting my teammates open shots so whatever they need from me, I’m gonna do.

Bulls center Daniel Gafford liked Zach LaVine and Coby White’s performances.

“Zach, he got to his shots,” Gafford told me following last night’s win.

“He was hot and we fed the hot hand and Coby he was kinda of a stint and he came back out and he was doing his thing. He was playing his game and he was waiting for his time to shine and that’s what he did.”

Gafford finished last night’s game with 12 points in 19 minutes and his Bulls teammate, Otto Porter finished last night’s contest with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile back at the ranch: Coby White is living his best life in head coach, Billy Donvoan’s system.