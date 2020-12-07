Damian Lillard—Kyrie Irving—Lonzo Ball Rap Battle Challenge Issued [LOOK]

Kyrie Irving is a rapper now.

Kyrie Irving rap in full – https://t.co/720RdT5F0X Sources tell me: “He’s actually gotten better the more and more he’s been in the studio. But music as a hobby is therapeutic for him.” Nets PG recorded rhymes months ago & it didn’t interfere w/ basketball-related activities. pic.twitter.com/ZZEvYA43a5 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) December 7, 2020

Over the weekend, the Brooklyn Nets point guard posted a clip of himself mouthing the words of a song that he recorded via his Instagram stories.

Irving can seemingly hold his own on.

He made reference to late Lakers great Kobe Bryant:

“We’re rocking with the ancestors, I’m doing what I’m supposed to do. I’m painting lifes canvas, I’m moving like an artist. Similar to my to my progress, I’m on a team full of martyrs. Paradise is Mamba, throwing peace to Gianna.”

The Nets point guard added some bars by referencing the a New York Yankees as well:

“Life’s a ball game, I’m swinging Bambino tools. I’m seeing Yankee jewels. I’m Jersey made. 42 is worthy like a Mariano save.”

The Nets point guard recorded his rhymes months ago, I’m hearing and I’m also told that it didn’t interfere with any of his basketball-related activities.

“He’s actually gotten better the more and more he’s been in the studio,” one person close to the situation shared.

“But music as a hobby is therapeutic for him.”

The untitled song, I’m told was produced by Jeremiah Green, a New Jersey-based music producer and rising R&B singer. Green, who goes by the stage name, GQ Jerry has worked with mega-producer Jahlil Beats. A Grammy-Award winner, Jahlil Beats has worked with everyone from Jay-Z to Meek Mill. He’s also worked with P.Diddy, Lil Wayne, Fabolous, Chris Brown, Tyga, Rick Ross, Ace Hood, Bobby Shmurda, T.I., and 50 Cent among others.

This morning I asked former Nets point guard, Stephon Marbury what he thought about Irving’s music. “He’s smart,” he told me.

“So he’s witty.”

A two-time NBA All Star and retired 12-year NBA vet, Marbury averaged 19.3 points and 7.6 assists in stops with the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

Marbury has issued a challenge to Irving. “Gotta have a square off with Dame,” he told me via text this morning from his home in China.

“And Zo [Lonzo Ball] is the back up if Dame thinks he too nice.”

Yikes!

What a challenge.

Damian Lillard has an extenive background in music.

The Portland Trail Blazers point guard goes by the stage name, Dame D.O.L.L.A., which stands for Different On Levels the Lord Allows. The Oakland, California native who averaged 30 points 4.3 rebounds and eight assists last season in the NBA began rapping mainly to hang out in the car of his cousin Eugene “Baby” Vasquez, who moved to Oakland from New York City in the early 1990s. Another big influence on Lillard’s rapping was his cousin Brookfield Duece, who’s been successful in the Oakland rap scene.

Lillard’s released to rap albums too. In 2016, he released his debut album The Letter O and in 2017, he released his second album, Confirmed.

A five-tie NBA All-Star and the NBA’s 2013 Rookie of the Year, Lillard has appeared on Sirius/XM’s Sway in The Morning and freestyle rapped, in the past, he started a social media trend called “Four Bar Friday.” With NBA career averages of 24.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game, Lillard also performed during NBA All Star Weekend in Chicago, Illinois back in February.