Russell Westbrook Could Wear Wizards No. 3 or No. 4 if He Cant Have No. 0

Russell Westbrook has worn No. 0 during his entire NBA career with the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Washington Wizards PG Russell Westbrook could wear No. 3 or No. 4 IF he doesn't wear No. 0 sources tell me. Here's what I've heard: No. 4 was Westbrook's YMCA & rec-league number. No.3 would tribute to old teammate, friend Khelsey Barrs. pic.twitter.com/zw7OMXs76J — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) December 3, 2020

That could change.

Westbrook was traded from the Rockets to the Washington Wizards for John Wall.

Houston we may have a problem.

No. 0 hasn’t been used by Washington since Gilbert Arenas last wore it on January 5, 2010.

According to The Big Lead: There could be two possibilities:

1). Wizards don’t want anyone to wear it so they can distance themselves from Arenas.

2). Agent Zero in such high regard that they’re doing it out of honor for the three time All-NBA player.

Gilbert Arenas spent eight years with the Washington Wizards. During those years he went toe to toe with LeBron James during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Arenas averaged 25 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.

Million Dollar Question: If Westbrook doesn’t wear No. 0, then what?

I’m told that he could consider wearing No.4 which was Westbrook’s YMCA & rec-league number while growing up.

I’m also told that Westbrook likes the No. 3.

While No. 3 could be appealing: Bradley Beal current wears No. 3.

The significance of that number is quite special. Khelcey Barrs III was a basketball player at Leuzinger High School, where Westbrook attended.

Barrs had hopes of going to UCLA and playing together. Barrs’ life was cut short when he collapsed at Los Angeles Southwest College gymnasium.

Per Sportscasting.com: Westbrook was not on the court when Barrs passed away. But Westbrook credited the tragedy with taking his determination to the next level.

Russell Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebound, seven assists and 1.6 steals per game in his first season with the Rockets. A nine-time NBA All-Star, Westbrook was traded to the Rockets last offseason in exchange for Chris Paul. Westbrook was on the inaugural Thunder team in 2008-09 after the team moved to OKC from Seattle. He made an immediate impact as a rookie, then proceeded to become one of the most dominant players in the league — and eventually the face of the OKC franchise.

After spending eight seasons partially in the shadow of Kevin Durant, Westbrook delivered three of the most dominant seasons in NBA history, averaging a triple double each year from 2016-17 through 2018-19 and winning the MVP award in 2017 along with his second scoring title.

Westbrook let Rockets ownership that he wanted out of Houston.

Russell Westbrook doesn’t want to play for Tilman Fertitta. That’s the real reason why he wants out. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) November 13, 2020

The trade with the Rockets reunites the point guard with his ex-Thunder coach Scott Brooks.

Westbrook welcomes a new opportunity in the NBA’s Eastern Conference and with his former coach, I’m told. “They had some good years,” a person close to the situation shared with me.

“They fought some battles. Here they are again.”

John Wall spent ten years in a Wizards uniform.

John Wall, Boogie Cousins are teammates once again. https://t.co/1Js4YGTiGV — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) December 3, 2020

“Dear DC, Where do I even begin,” Wall wrote via Instagram and Twitter.

“Ten years is a long time to think back on. I came to DC as a skinny 19 year old with big dreams and goals. You embraced me and my family with open arms. You rocked with me from day 1 until now.”

A five-time NBA All Star, Wall was drafted by the Wizards in 2010 out of the University of Kentucky.

In ten seasons with the team, he has a career average of 19 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game.

Now a member of the Houston Rockets, Wall will join forces with All-Star, James Harden and in former Kentucky Wildcats teammate DeMarcus Cousins.

Although Wall departed DC, one person who has respect for Wall’s game is Gilbert Arenas and you’ll never guess why. “His longevity,” Arenas told One37.com’s Landon Buford.

“Because people try to say I am, but he has played in Washington longer than I did. My impact was probably greater because I came on like a rocket, but his longevity outweighs what I did.”

.