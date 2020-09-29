Chris Paul Thunder Future Doubtful, Bucks Seems Logical Says Analyst [LOOK]

GETTY Chris Paul #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during an opening night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 23, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

The NBA’s offseason hasn’t yet commenced and there’s a growing demand for Oklahoma City Thunder point guard, Chris Paul.

Paul has already gotten the attention of the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Wake Forest product, averaged 17.6 points, 5 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.6 steals in the regular season for an Oklahoma City Thunder team that exceeded expectations this season.

Paul helped guide the Thunder to a 44-28 record and fifth place finish in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

Will he stay in OKC through next season?

“Well, I don’t think he’ll stay in Oklahoma City,” Fox Sports’ Chri Broussard tod me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“Obviously they have moved on from Billy Donovan; he’s in Chicago of course. I just think you know, as great as Chris was this year… obviously he was a great soldier but you know, he wants to play for championships. They know and he knows that they’re not a championship team. So it would be wise to get off of him if you can with that contract.”

Knicks offseason talk has been strong.

So has the Bucks.

Which makes sense? “Now to me, and I see and hear how the Knicks talk, it makes absolutely no sense for him to go to the Knicks on either side,” says Chris Broussard.

“Him or them. But if you’re the Knicks… I mean, the fans they’re tired. This would just show — now look, Leon Rose and Worldwide Wes and these guys have… the fans are willing to give them a shot. They’re willing to say, “Okay. This is a different regime. This is a former agent. This is Worldwide Wes. maybe they can make it happen.” But if you bring in Chris Paul you are showing that it’s the same old situation. How many legends past their prime have the Knicks brought in — and Chris is still playing well, but c’mon… Penny Hardaway. I mean, Amar’e [Stoudemire] was legit when he came and had a good run with the Knicks but still. He wasn’t the same because of his knees. Steve Francis. Stephon Marbury. Who again had a nice little run for about a year with the Knicks or season but, you get what I’m sayin’ like, they constantly are bringing in guys — Jason Kidd… five years too late! And so, they’re not ready! What’s Chris gonna do? Make you mediocre? Make you an 8th seed at best? Probably make you just below an 8th seed? And then you know you mess up your chances of getting a better pick? Like, no. That would be terrible and so, I would like to see Chris in Milwaukee. I think that would be a great look. It would be interesting to see how they played, but I think that would be a good move for Chris Paul in Milwaukee. Certainly better than the Knicks.”

