Chris Paul Thunder Future Doubtful, Bucks Seems Logical Says Analyst [LOOK]

The NBA’s offseason hasn’t yet commenced and there’s a growing demand for Oklahoma City Thunder point guard, Chris Paul.

Oklahoma City Thunder PG Chris Paul is the talk of the town. Locally I’m hearing there are at least 6 teams with expected interest in CP3: Bucks, Knicks, Mavericks, Jazz, Suns, 76ers Have also heard that the Knicks have an offer lined up. pic.twitter.com/TnvuTFgc9e — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 10, 2020

Paul has already gotten the attention of the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Wake Forest product, averaged 17.6 points, 5 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.6 steals in the regular season for an Oklahoma City Thunder team that exceeded expectations this season.

Paul helped guide the Thunder to a 44-28 record and fifth place finish in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

Will he stay in OKC through next season?

“Well, I don’t think he’ll stay in Oklahoma City,” Fox Sports’ Chri Broussard tod me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“Obviously they have moved on from Billy Donovan; he’s in Chicago of course. I just think you know, as great as Chris was this year… obviously he was a great soldier but you know, he wants to play for championships. They know and he knows that they’re not a championship team. So it would be wise to get off of him if you can with that contract.”

Knicks offseason talk has been strong.

Chris Paul, Knicks trade that I had heard NY had lined up was: Elfrid Payton, Bobby Portis, Frank Ntilikina, Kevin Knox, 2021 2nd round pick via Hornets & 2021 2nd round pick via Mavs in exchange for CP3. pic.twitter.com/mXdcrbXRR7 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 16, 2020

So has the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s meeting with Bucks ownership over the weekend also included the Greek Freak giving a list of desired players of whom he’d like to be teammates with. Chris Paul was on that list, I’m told. pic.twitter.com/MbFlN4disD — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 16, 2020

Which makes sense? “Now to me, and I see and hear how the Knicks talk, it makes absolutely no sense for him to go to the Knicks on either side,” says Chris Broussard.

“Him or them. But if you’re the Knicks… I mean, the fans they’re tired. This would just show — now look, Leon Rose and Worldwide Wes and these guys have… the fans are willing to give them a shot. They’re willing to say, “Okay. This is a different regime. This is a former agent. This is Worldwide Wes. maybe they can make it happen.” But if you bring in Chris Paul you are showing that it’s the same old situation. How many legends past their prime have the Knicks brought in — and Chris is still playing well, but c’mon… Penny Hardaway. I mean, Amar’e [Stoudemire] was legit when he came and had a good run with the Knicks but still. He wasn’t the same because of his knees. Steve Francis. Stephon Marbury. Who again had a nice little run for about a year with the Knicks or season but, you get what I’m sayin’ like, they constantly are bringing in guys — Jason Kidd… five years too late! And so, they’re not ready! What’s Chris gonna do? Make you mediocre? Make you an 8th seed at best? Probably make you just below an 8th seed? And then you know you mess up your chances of getting a better pick? Like, no. That would be terrible and so, I would like to see Chris in Milwaukee. I think that would be a great look. It would be interesting to see how they played, but I think that would be a good move for Chris Paul in Milwaukee. Certainly better than the Knicks.”