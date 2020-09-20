Chris Paul Joining Bucks ‘An Upgrade’ Says Bucks Legend Michael Redd [LOOK]

Chris Paul is on the wish list of many.

Recently I shared that at least seven teams would like the services of CP3. Those teams include, the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is believed to have Chris Paul on his teammate wishlist.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s meeting with Bucks ownership over the weekend also included the Greek Freak giving a list of desired players of whom he’d like to be teammates with. Chris Paul was on that list, I’m told. pic.twitter.com/MbFlN4disD — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 16, 2020

“Wow,Chris Paul is an upgrade for sure,” Milwaukee Bucks legend Michael Redd told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

An efficient three-point shooter, Michael Redd averaged 19 points per game in stints with the Bucks and Phoenix Suns. The idea of Chris Paul is in a Bucks uniform is intruiguing to him.

“From a controlling the game standpoint at the point guard position. EB [Eric Bledsoe] is the most explosive,” said Redd.

Heavy on Lakers With Former NBA All-Star Michael ReddFormer NBA All-Star Michael Redd joins Heavy Live With Scoop B to discuss the NBA playoffs, the upcoming Milwaukee Bucks' offseason, what the Bucks need to do in order to retain Gianni Antetokounmpo, and more, with host Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. 2020-09-10T20:40:06Z

“Obviously he had a great year defensively so there’s give and take on both sides.”

Chris Paul held his own with the Thunder this year. A Wake Forest product, Paul averaged 17.6 points, 5 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.6 steals in the regular season for an Oklahoma City Thunder team that exceeded expectations this season.

CP3 also had a great supporting cast in OKC. The Thunder had a potent roster that includes Steven Adams, Lu Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dennis Schroeder, Danilo Gallinari, Nerlens Noel and more. The Thunder ended this season with a 44-28 record and fifth place in the NBA’s Western Conference standing.

The Milwaukee Bucks are no slouch. The Bucks ended the 2019-20 season with a 56-17 record and first place finish behind the play of not just the Greek Freak, but also Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, George Hill, Donte DiVincenzo, Marvin Williams and Eric Bledsoe. Expected to compete for an NBA Championship this season, the Bucks didn’t deliver. They lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat.

The dynamic of shifting from Eric Bledsoe to Chris Paul is interesting if CP3 were to be traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. “Chris is older than Eric,” Michael Redd told the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“He proved this year that he could stay healthy compared to years before when he would get hurt due to probably age and whatnot but, that would roll the dice and so he has one year left on his deal, probably? So you got EB locked up for 3 years, there’s no certainty that Chris is going to stay in Milwaukee, it’s a roll of the dice. But obviously it paid off for Toronto a year ago with Kawhi so…definitely Chris could make a huge difference. Chris was phenomenal this year and I think he proved a lot of doubters that he can still play at a high level.”