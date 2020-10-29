Chris Paul—New York Knicks Trade Rumors Addressed by Isiah Thomas [LOOK]

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard, Chris Paul averaged 17.6 points, 5 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.6 steals in the regular season for a Thunder team that exceeded expectations this season.

For those keeping score at home: Paul helped guide the Thunder to a 44-28 record and fifth place finish in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

Some have compared CP3’s game on the floor to NBA Hall of Famer and two-time Detroit Pistons Champ, Isiah Thomas. “It’s a compliment anytime that you’re compared to or see someone like him having so much success,” Thomas told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“And then people would invoke your name along with his, so Chris has not only been phenomenal as a player, but he’s been phenomenal as a leader and he’s done all the right things. You know, talking to his dad; he’s been a good son, he’s a good father so everything is good with him and anytime my name is mentioned next to his, it is quite the compliment.”

Thomas marvels at the season CP3 had this season in OKC. “I thought that this was a very interesting year,” he said.

“Not just for statistical play, but I thought that the leaders in the sport really showed that the leadership side of the game is just as valuable as the statistical side of the game. When you look at leadership in the terms of what [Chris] Paul did, what [Jimmy] Butler did, what LeBron James did; I mean those three things stand out because during COVID-19 there was a stoppage in play and there was another work stoppage in the bubble; and from a leadership standpoint, they had to keep gathering and galvanizing their team; keeping them in shape and keeping them focused and I think they did that beautifully.”

As reported in September: CP3 has the attention of the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Oklahoma City Thunder PG Chris Paul is the talk of the town. Locally I’m hearing there are at least 6 teams with expected interest in CP3: Bucks, Knicks, Mavericks, Jazz, Suns, 76ers Have also heard that the Knicks have an offer lined up. pic.twitter.com/TnvuTFgc9e — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 10, 2020

Million Dollar Question: Would the Knicks make sense for CP3?

“I think anywhere that Chris goes, he’ll be successful from a leadership standpoint,” Isiah Thomas tells Heavy Live With Scoop B.

“I think that anytime that the expectations are so high in a different place, and him not being as young as he was several years ago I worry that if the expectations would be too much for his name at this point in time because, the Knicks fan base is starving for success and they want success and I like Chris a lot; I have great respect for him, I wish – and I think he probably wishes they would’ve got 23-year old Chris coming into The Garden because that would be a different story.”