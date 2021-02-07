Chris Wesseling Dead: NFL Writer & Podcaster Dies from Cancer

Chris Wesseling, a beloved writer and podcaster for NFL.com since 2013, died on February 5, 2021, as first reported by his wife Lakisha Jackson Wesseling on Twitter and Instagram.

Wesseling, the writer and co-host of the Around the NFL podcast, married Lakisha Wesseling in 2019, who works as a digital content editor at NFL.com. Together, they share one son, Lincoln Roux, who was born on May 22, 2020.

Wesseling’s cause of death stemmed from his ongoing battle with cancer. His wife explained on social media that when he left for what she believed was a routine hospital visit a few days ago, it turned out to be “the last time he’d be home” as his cancer had “spread to his lungs and other areas.”

Lakisha Wesseling paid tribute to her husband, whose birthday was right around the corner on February 19, with a series of photos on Instagram on Saturday. She wrote, “Linc gained the best guardian angel. Chris passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon. I was by his side, holding his hand. Knowing that he’s no longer suffering brings me some comfort, but my heart hurts so much.”

According to the GoFundMe fundraiser created by a friend of the Wesseling family, the man who spent six seasons as a writer for NBCSports.com had previously beat cancer but it returned over the summer.

On July 18, Wesseling, who grew up in Cincinatti, Ohio, and worked as a senior NFL editor at Rotoworld.com before joining the NFL media crew, shared a photo with his smiling son on Instagram. He wrote, “After a brutal 72 hours in chemo’s torture chamber, Linc brought the smile back to his daddy’s face this morning.”

Never thought I’d be happy to revisit the chemo ward, but here I am. Doc assured me pain relief in a few days thanks to chemo, targeted therapy and a bone-strengthening drug. Thank you for all of the thoughtful messages over the past week. Already feel stronger for the fight 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/dwJVKdfDJh — Chris Wesseling (@ChrisWesseling) July 14, 2020

As of February 6, the campaign has raised $12,406, surpassing its original goal of $10,000. “All the funds will simply be sent over to Lakisha and Wess,” the GoFundMe states. “If you can give a little, give a little. If you can give more, even better. And if you can’t do anything, feel free to just share this on social or with your friends, etc.”

Wesseling Credited His Wife for Helping Him Beat the First Bout of Esophageal Cancer

When you survived esophageal cancer to marry the lioness👸🏾 who nursed you through the darkest nights ✊🏼 #wesslockeditup #fcancer pic.twitter.com/jaWrhefViL — Chris Wesseling (@ChrisWesseling) May 23, 2019

Marrying Lakisha Wesseling made the sports podcaster the happiest man alive. He tweeted about their wedding day in May 2019 and credited her for helping him beat esophageal cancer, for which he was first diagnosed in May 2017.

CHRIS WESSELING on beating cancerChris Wesseling, co-host on the popular 'Around the NFL' podcast, talks to Max Whittle about his battle with cancer, which began in May 2017. Wesseling, who is back to full health, explains how it feels to be told you have cancer, the mental challenges he faced listening to the podcast while he was unwell, the… 2018-09-06T06:49:11Z

Wesseling tweeted following his wedding day, “When you survived esophageal cancer to marry the lioness who nursed you through the darkest nights. He added, “We are grateful for all of the love and support not only for the beautiful wedding but throughout the raging roller coaster ride of the past few years. Thank you.”

After his cancer returned in 2020, Wesseling wrote a thank-you note to the healthcare workers assisting him amid the coronavirus pandemic. On October 17, he wrote on Instagram:

A lot of things were taken away from me in the past couple of weeks. I’m grateful for heroes like doctors and nurses who prioritize empathy, service and humanity in life. In our place and time, that’s no small matter. They have given me the gift of relief: time with family, fulfillment of appetite and food, rest for football notes, quality of life. … The stress of trying so hard to maintain my football commitments may not aid physical health, but we all need a purpose. And maintaining that purpose is mandatory for mental health.

Wesseling’s Wife Documented Her Husband’s Battle With Cancer on Social Media



Fighting cancer is both physically and emotionally exhausting, and to do so amid quarantine with a newborn child made the battle even more difficult. Lakisha Wesseling, however, was able to find support through social media, continuously updating Wesseling’s fans and friends on the status of his health.

During the holidays, Lakisha Wesseling delivered a special shout out to healthcare employees working amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She wrote, “Christmas was definitely different this year. I want to take time to thank those in the healthcare field that don’t get to spend the holidays with their families. Because of their sacrifice they spend it helping make others feel better. I know this was a highlight of our Christmas Day.”

Wesseling also opened up about his second battle with cancer on Instagram. On September 8, he wrote:

Every day is a challenge to find the sweet spot between lucidity and pain management. Lately, the pain is winning out. Scheduled for MRI this week to see if there is something “actionable” in my back for radiation to zap and offer relief. Only 2 more sessions after today’s chemo and then we run scans again. I’m afraid we’ll find that the cancer has not been obliterated by chemo this time, which means they will send me to clinical trials (experimental treatment) to help make the cancer susceptible to immunotherapy drugs.

Heartfelt Tributes Filled Twitter Following the News of Wesseling’s Death



Wesseling was such a beloved member of the sports community, and Twitter filled with heartfelt tributes to him and his family following his death.

Chris Mortenson tweeted, “Lakisha, so many of us are shocked and mourn with you the loss of Chris. We will lift up all of you in prayer,” while Matthew Berry commented, “I am so very very sad to hear this. Much love to you and your beautiful family.”

I’m heartbroken for those closest to @ChrisWesseling. @MarcSessler sent this photo this morning & it feels like it was yesterday. @LakishaJackson & their beautiful son Linc are going read & hear many tributes about what a special man their husband/father was…because he was. pic.twitter.com/QYLAXgZnxN — mattmoneysmith (@mattmoneysmith) February 6, 2021

My heart is broken. We have lost our amazing friend Chris Wesseling. An ally like no other. The most unique of men. The finest drinking pal + thinker. Honest. Fair. Kind. Real. A dreamer. We will love + protect his beautiful wife @LakishaJackson + little Linc until the end. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/naBLwjmBhB — Marc Sessler (@MarcSessler) February 6, 2021

I was lucky enough to in a room filled with heroes back in 2018. One of those heroes was ⁦@ChrisWesseling⁩. Every single delightful thing people are saying about him is true – he was a wonderful person and made me feel welcome and like a lifelong friend. RIP Chris. pic.twitter.com/xjTDOm8xOo — Amy Louise Coen (@amycoen) February 7, 2021

Wess is one of the most special people I've ever met. A true friend in all the ways that matter. I'll miss him for the rest of my life. pic.twitter.com/hfRsO8RLlD — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) February 6, 2021

The Los Angeles Rams official account tweeted, “We’ll save a seat for Chris at SoFi Stadium.”

Nick Wesseling, one of the sports writer’s brothers, couldn’t believe all the love that came pouring in. He tweeted, “Reading all the comments from friends and strangers alike gives me emotions I’ve never felt. Is there a word for feeling pride, anger, sadness all at the same time? Thank you to everyone for the kind comments. They mean the world to our family.”

