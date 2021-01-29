Legendary Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Dies at 89

Legendary former Temple University basketball coach John Chaney died on January 29, 2021, as first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Mike Jensen. He was 89.

While coaching the Temple University basketball team, he won a total of 741 career games and took the team to the NCAA tournament 17 times, and reached the Elite Eight five times. Before retiring in 2006, he was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001. In 2006, he was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Legends keep passing, today it’s John Chaney legendary coach of Temple University. Fierce and intense is how I will remember him, not competing wasn’t an option on his team. #RIP Coach Chaney🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/54rEWnslBE — Eldridge Recasner (@erecasner) January 29, 2021

His Hall of Fame bio describes Chaney as a tough but loving coach, famous for his “crack-of-dawn practices at Temple University.”

While the time of day the workouts began was distinctive, more famous are the values the veteran coach instilled in his players: discipline, teamwork, commitment, excellence, and execution. Chaney’s teams, first at Cheyney State in Cheyney, PA where he won the 1978 NCAA Division II national championship, and later at Temple University in Philadelphia, played hard-nosed, grind-it-out basketball.

In 2019, Chaney, who twice named national coach of the year, joked about his old age. He told The Athletic, “The worst thing about getting old is that all the people you knew die. So you have to make new friends.”

Chaney is survived by his wife Jeanne Dixon, whom he’s married to since 1953, and their three children.

Heartfelt Tributes to Chaney Filled Twitter Following the News of His Death

John Chaney turns 89 today. Start your day with a little laugh from the opening of his Hall of Fame speech about when he received the call that he would be inducted. One of the greatest. pic.twitter.com/3W5rU31TxW — Ray Dunne (@RayDunneBTB) January 21, 2021



Chaney’s presence and legendary career as a coach touched the lives of numerous athletes, basketball players, and sports analysts across the nation.

Philadelphia radio host Natalie Egenolf tweeted, “John Chaney was about as Philly as it gets. Synonymous with @TempleUniv. Before I knew anything about the actual university, I knew John Chaney. He will be cherished in this city forever. #TempleMade.”

chaney got to five elite eights at temple. that '88 team was probably the best team in america that season. again…at *temple*. a brilliant coach and a great man. and he ran one of the few zone defenses i ever respected. — bomani (@bomani_jones) January 29, 2021

Chuck Swirsky tweeted, “RIP HOF John Chaney. In my pre NBA days broadcasting /calling college hoops. In 1987 the NCAA first round was at the Rosemont Horizon.Temple blasted Southern, the Owls had to wait for drug testing. Coach went off. He granted me a 10min interview it was GREAT. I loved his passion.”

R.I.P John Chaney. One of the greatest coaches to ever live. @TempleUniv legends never die!! 🏀🏀 pic.twitter.com/qNPazXw5GK — Brandon (@ThebigticketB5) January 29, 2021

John Chaney gave the greatest sports speech I’ve ever heard as the guest of honor at Georgetown’s 1997 season ending hoops banquet. QEPD coach. — Lorenzo Cortes (@Hoyatexas) January 29, 2021

Gut punch Friday that John Chaney has passed away. Coach had a special relationship with my dad and I remember that from a young age. One time, I went to practice and arrived at 4:45 a.m. Coach blurted out, 'Your dad would have never made it!' Then he smiled. — Andy Jasner (@AndyJasner) January 29, 2021

