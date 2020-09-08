Odell Beckham Jr. Writes Cryptic Instagram Post Amid Viral Rumors

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. penned a cryptic Instagram post amid viral rumors about his personal life. The gossip picked up after adult star Slim Danger, who shares a child with rapper Chief Keef, went on the podcast “Thots Next Door” on September 7 and talked about her relationships with Chief Keef, Wakka Flocka, Tekashi 6ix9ine, and, of course, Beckham.

After initially remaining quiet, it seemed like the NFL star was indirectly addressing the rumors through his Instagram post on September 8. He shared a photo of himself in his Browns uniform and seemed to shrug off the chatter. “Can’t knock me off my pivot… no matter what shxts thrown my way,” Beckham wrote.

Heavy reached out to Beckham’s reps directly for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

NFL Stars & Twitter Users Poke Fun at Beckham

Within minutes, Beckham’s cryptic Instagram post garnered hundreds of thousands of likes. This included acknowledgment from people like Bring It On actress Gabrielle Union and support from his cousin Terron Beckham who wrote, “Let’s get it.”

NFL linebacker Christain Kirksey also had a positive message for Beckham, saying, “Keep pressing bro! Vision clear.” Former LSU linebacker Elliot Porter Jr. added: “Man ignore all the shit O bruddah! Literally.”

Not everyone was as supportive. In line with the rumors, people like Beckham’s Browns teammate Myles “Flash” Garrett shared emojis that nodded toward Slim’s accusations. Garrett’s statement under the photo was one of the most popular responses on Beckham’s page, attracting nearly 5,000 likes and almost 100 comments.

Following Slim’s claims, which she said “allegedly” happened, Beckham’s name became a top-trending Twitter topic on September 8 as more than 112,000 people discussed the interview. Others, however, just poked fun at the NFL star and shared memes about Slim’s accusations.

The adult star told Heavy she wasn’t surprised with all the intention her interview was getting but added she hadn’t heard from Beckham since her accusations went viral.

Me waking Up logging on to Twitter to see why Odell is Trending and finds out🤦🏾‍♂️💩💩: pic.twitter.com/Q3X9aL3Xuj — BurnerAccount (@BurnerA29065062) September 8, 2020

Slim Danger Revealed She Got Pregnant With Chief Keef’s Baby on Purpose

During her podcast interview on Thots Next Door, where she was interviewed by social media influencers like Celina Powell and Alzina, Slim said she became pregnant on purpose by Chief Keef with their son, Zinc, who is now 4 years old.

The 31-year-old adult star, who told Heavy her OnlyFans account gained more than 10,000 followers overnight, said the hooked up with Chief Keef after she sent him a video of herself before attending one of his concerts in North Carolina.

She continued to pursue him. “I didn’t get pregnant yet, so I was like, ‘I gotta do a little bit more manifestation. I got to get pregnant,” she said.

Slim remembered being shocked by Chief Keef’s cavalier reaction to the pregnancy news. “I told him. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m pregnant’ and he said, ‘Join the crew,’” she told Powell and Alzina.

Slim shared clips of the interview on her Instagram page and teased a potential threesome between herself, Powell and Alzina. “Just imagine how good the threesome was 🌈 should we put it on our onlyfans?” she asked her 22,500 followers.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Chief Keef’s Baby Mama Slim Danger on ‘Thots Next Door’