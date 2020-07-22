Odell Beckham Jr’s Kick Return Skills Praised by NY Giants Record Setter

Odell Beckham Jr. may not be a member of the New York Giants anymore, but the current Cleveland Brown wide receiver and his work ethic is never questioned.

Just asked ex-Giants running back, David Wilson.

“When I was there, I just noticed his focus,” Wilson told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“And I noticed when I was on the field with him catching kickoff returns.”

Drafted 12th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by the New York Football Giants, Beckham Jr. made the most of his time in the Big Apple. In five NFL seasons. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Last April, Beckham Jr. was traded to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for safety Jabrill Peppers and two draft picks (17th overall and 95th overall). In 14 games, Beckham became the fastest to reach 100 career receptions. In 21 games, he became the fastest to reach 150 career receptions and in 30 games, he beame the fastest to reach 200 career receptions.

David Wilson was the Giants’ first round pick, 32nd overall in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech.

An All-ACC First teamer and ACC Player of the Year in 2011, his collegiate breakout year, Wilson set a Hokies school record with 1,709 rushing yards on 290 carries and was named the 2011 ACC Offensive Player of the Year.

In 2012, Wilson set the New York Giants team record for all-purpose yards in a single game. He accumulated 327 all-purpose yards in a 52-27 win over the New Orleans Saints. In that game, he returned four kickoffs for 227 yards; which included a 97-yard return for a touchdown.

While on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Wilson discussed his early days in a Giants uniform with OBJ. “I was the kickoff returner and first I was teaching him,” said Wilson.

“Showing the rookie how to do it, make sure he doesn’t drop any balls and Odell was just standing there kind of like, listening and then the ball was kicked to him, and I’m watching him and I’m like, “Whatever you’re telling him to do, he’s not taking his steps like, he’s not even watching the ball.” – he just reached back and grabbed it with one hand on the kickoff. He grabbed the kickoff like that. So when I saw that I was like, “I know I’m not the only one that saw that!..” But somebody that played with him on LSU who was also a teammate on the Giants he was just like, “Man, he do that all the time. He did that at LSU ALL the time!” So, I was amazed by it though.”