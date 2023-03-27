Browns Tease More Moves Coming at WR After Moore Trade

The Cleveland Browns may not be done adding to their wide receiver corps.

The Browns made a splash by trading a second-round pick for former New York Jets receiver Elijah Moore and also added veteran speedster Marquise Goodwin. They’ll team up with Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and others — and they may have more company soon.

While speaking at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Browns EVP Andrew Berry said that he’ll never feel that a position group is “complete,” referencing the wide receiver group.

“I don’t think I ever feel that any unit is ever complete, honestly,” Berry said. “I think we have a number of good players on that side of the ball that still have to come together. I think we have a nice mix of skillsets with our perimeter group, but that doesn’t mean we’re not going to try to add guys to that side of the ball.”

It seems unlikely that the Browns are going to make a big splash with a receiver like DeAndre Hopkins — who is available via trade from the Cardinals — or even free agent Odell Beckham Jr.

Some cheap, notable veterans out there include Chosen Anderson, Kenny Golladay and T.Y. Hilton. They could also look to reunite with former pass-catchers like Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins or Khadarel Hodge.

Andrew Berry on Receivers: ‘I Love Speed’

Andrew Berry, speaking to CLE reporters at NFL meetings, admitted Elijah Moore was the Browns’ trade target last October. Said Moore has upside + position versatility and said Marquise Goodwin is still one of the league’s fastest WRs at 32. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) March 26, 2023

Cooper and Donovan-Peoples Jones are quality options but it was clear that the Browns needed to add some speed to their attack this offseason. Cleveland managed to do that with Moore and Goodwin, who both are capable of getting behind defenders.

“Despite maybe how it’s looked at times, I love speed,” Berry said. “We love speed, and there’s probably no general manager or head coach that says they want to be slow on the perimeter necessarily, but when you have an opportunity to add a good player who can really stress the defense with his ability to run, that’s an opportunity that we’re always going to look to take advantage of.”

The Browns are looking to put the right weapons around Deshaun Watson, who is looking to bounce back after shaking off some rust last season after nearly two years away from the game.

Watson played the final six games for the Browns, with the team going 3-3. Watson — who led the league in passing yards in 2020 — showed glimpses of his Pro Bowl form but completed 58.2% of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions.

Berry Believes Elijah Moore Will Thrive in Cleveland

#Browns GM Andrew Berry at the #NFL annual meeting in Phoenix on new WR Elijah Moore pic.twitter.com/oTmgdN5Iu8 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 27, 2023

Moore was unhappy with the Jets and the Browns have been interested in his services, dating back to last season, which Berry confirmed. The Browns also got a third-round pick back in the deal, which meant they really just moved back some spots in the draft to get a receiver that they believe has some solid upside.

“We feel very good about Elijah,” Berry said. “Loves ball, hard worker. He’s a good teammate. This is a guy that, despite some of the ups and downs in New York, and obviously we have a really good relationship with that organization, my time working with (Jets GM) Joe (Douglas), and (Jets assistant director, pro personnel) Kevin Murphy and (Jets head coach) Robert (Saleh’s) friendship, but we feel good about who Elijah is, bringing him into our building and think he’s going to do well there.”

Moore was traded to the Browns on March 22 after an interesting two years as a member of the Jets. He had a strong rookie year, notching 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns in just 11 games. However, he couldn’t improve upon that a year ago, catching just 37 balls for 446 yards and one touchdown.